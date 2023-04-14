April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

The Science Talks Series at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will offer a “Star Party” event on Friday, April 28.

The annual free public event will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. outside at on the beautiful COC Canyon Country Campus, Upper Plaza, adjacent to the Don Takeda Science Center.

Guest speaker, Jennifer Burt, PhD, EPRV Investigative Scientist from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will explain how science and technology has enabled the discovery of hundreds of small planets, as we search for the next Earth.

Attendees will also be able to explore the night sky through high-powered telescopes with the assistance of Dave Flynn and other members of the Local Group Astronomy Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as volunteers from the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club.

The evening will include interactive demonstration tables presented by a number of groups and clubs. The Associated Student Government will also be on hand with free snacks. It is an educational and enjoyable evening for everyone.

This is a family-friendly event appropriate for all ages and is a free event open to the public.

COC Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

For more information visit www.canyons.edu/canyoncountry/events/sciencetalks.php.

