Today in
S.C.V. History
February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
| Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024
Star Party

The “Science Talks Series Presents” continues at the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons on Friday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Star Party and Science Showcase.

The guest speaker, J. (Bob) Balaram will present “The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter – Humanity’s First Flight On Another Planet” and discuss the development of the Mars helicopter, its operations on Mars and the implications for the future exploration of the Red Planet.

Balaram is a principal member of staff at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology. He received his Ph.D. in Computer & Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1985 where his doctoral thesis addressed the control of highly non-linear systems. He has been at JPL ever since and works in the area of Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL), Modeling & Simulation, Telerobotics Technology and Mobility Concept Development.

Balaram is the originator of the concept that became the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars. He served as its Chief Engineer during its development, test and operations.He has also served as the Initiative Lead for a Strategic Research and Technology Development effort to develop science helicopters on Maprs as a follow-up to the success of Ingenuity.

Previously Balaram researched precision landing methods for Mars as well as advanced simulation techniques for planetary EDL. He led the team that developed a high-fidelity EDL simulator that has been adopted for use by the Curiosity and Perseverance missions. He is also the co-developer of a simulator used for planetary rover simulation.

Balaram has led design teams for developing Mars aerobot (aerial robot) perception systems, a deep-diving Venus balloon gondola concept, and balloon-carried imaging sondes for deployment at Venus. He was also a co-developer of the Rocky-7 rover platform ‘ a prototype and precursor to the new generation of rovers such as those on the MER mission.

The Star Party also features high-powered telescopes for viewing the night sky, hands-on demonstrations and science related activities for all ages.

Free, family fun event and open to the community. Food will be available for purchase.

College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway

Santa Clarita, CA 91351
CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Takes Home Grammy

CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Takes Home Grammy
Monday, Feb 19, 2024
California State University, Northridge Vocal Jazz Director Erin Bentlage reached a huge milestone in her career when she took home a Grammy Award at the 66th annual show in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars

CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2023-24, with California Institute of the Arts ranked as a top producer of student Fulbright recipients for master’s institutions.
FULL STORY...

TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years

TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
Editor’s note: The Master’s University (previously Los Angeles Baptist College) is nearing its 100th year as an institution. As it approaches the milestone in 2027, this is the first in a series of stories about men and women used mightily by the Lord in the school's history.
FULL STORY...

Studios Meet CalArtians at 2024 Portfolio Day

Studios Meet CalArtians at 2024 Portfolio Day
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
Rows of tables took over California Institute of the Arts' Main Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with students from the programs in Experimental Animation and Character Animation weaving around them, eager to showcase their work to studios for Portfolio Day. 
FULL STORY...
Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced he is co-authoring the Cost of Living Reduction Act, Senate Bill 1326 (Jones), which would repeal a 2022 law authorizing an income-based charge on electrical bills.
Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges
Inspector General Issues Report Card on LASD Reforms
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman, Inspector General, has issued a report entitled Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2023.
Inspector General Issues Report Card on LASD Reforms
Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High
The Northampton School for Boys Big Band and Folk Ensemble Tour Concert will perform a free concert Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia High School Theater.
Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High
Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit
Heroes of Color and the William S. Hart Union School District have partnered to create the “Jr. ARTrepreneurs” program. A program that equips students at Hart High, Saugus High, Castaic High and La Mesa Junior High with the essential tools to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs and also to cultivate invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the canvas.
Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit
SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit
California is experiencing an unusually high number of invasive fruit fly detections this season. The California Department of Food and Agricultural, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture and County Agricultural Commissioners, has initiated local regulatory measures to eradicate and prevent the statewide spread of Queensland Fruit Fly, Tau Fly, Mediterranean Fruit Fly and Oriental Fruit Fly.
SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 19- Sunday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we're dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we're focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
The city of Santa Clarita filed a stipulation on Friday, Feb. 16 with the county of Los Angeles to resolve the lawsuit against the county regarding Camp Scott, mutually agreeing that the county will comply with the California Environmental Quality Act review prior to authorizing any plan to use Camp Scott for any probation juvenile population.
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, beginning with closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
Feb. 20: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Feb. 20: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
As the seasons transition and spring begins to warm up our Valley, it’s the perfect time for residents to get outdoors and get active.
Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
Valencia Teen Announces Book Signing for Kids Sci-Fi Series
Valencia teen, Alessandro Concas, continues to prove that you are never too young to make a difference and inspire others.
Valencia Teen Announces Book Signing for Kids Sci-Fi Series
CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Takes Home Grammy
California State University, Northridge Vocal Jazz Director Erin Bentlage reached a huge milestone in her career when she took home a Grammy Award at the 66th annual show in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Takes Home Grammy
March 16: Ken and Joe’s Powersports’ Pet Adoption Day
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership, which is located at 21618 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita, is thrilled to announce a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 16: Ken and Joe’s Powersports’ Pet Adoption Day
CHP Announces Takedown of Organized Retail Crime Operation
The California Highway Patrol, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and federal law enforcement agencies announced the arrest and filing of charges against the ringleader of an extensive organized retail crime operation spanning 21 counties, including Los Angeles County, involving an estimated $8 million in stolen beauty products.
CHP Announces Takedown of Organized Retail Crime Operation
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
SCVNews.com