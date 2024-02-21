April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus

The “Science Talks Series Presents” continues at the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons on Friday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Star Party and Science Showcase.

The guest speaker, J. (Bob) Balaram will present “The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter – Humanity’s First Flight On Another Planet” and discuss the development of the Mars helicopter, its operations on Mars and the implications for the future exploration of the Red Planet.

Balaram is a principal member of staff at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology. He received his Ph.D. in Computer & Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1985 where his doctoral thesis addressed the control of highly non-linear systems. He has been at JPL ever since and works in the area of Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL), Modeling & Simulation, Telerobotics Technology and Mobility Concept Development.

Balaram is the originator of the concept that became the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars. He served as its Chief Engineer during its development, test and operations.He has also served as the Initiative Lead for a Strategic Research and Technology Development effort to develop science helicopters on Maprs as a follow-up to the success of Ingenuity.

Previously Balaram researched precision landing methods for Mars as well as advanced simulation techniques for planetary EDL. He led the team that developed a high-fidelity EDL simulator that has been adopted for use by the Curiosity and Perseverance missions. He is also the co-developer of a simulator used for planetary rover simulation.

Balaram has led design teams for developing Mars aerobot (aerial robot) perception systems, a deep-diving Venus balloon gondola concept, and balloon-carried imaging sondes for deployment at Venus. He was also a co-developer of the Rocky-7 rover platform ‘ a prototype and precursor to the new generation of rovers such as those on the MER mission.

The Star Party also features high-powered telescopes for viewing the night sky, hands-on demonstrations and science related activities for all ages.

Free, family fun event and open to the community. Food will be available for purchase.

College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

