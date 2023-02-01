April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”

The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29.

Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center. Due to the great success of last year’s event, it will continue to be held outside in the spacious Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds.

Sponsorships are now available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which includes seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gift, local print and social media recognition and much more. The event will continue the tradition of having celebrities who guests will recognize and be ready to serve your table.

In addition to elaborate table decorations and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and bid on live auction items featuring unique experiences and travel.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the many programs, services and over one million meals served by the SCV Senior Center located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For further information and table sponsorship reservations please call Christine Arnold at (661) 259-9444 ext.143 or email admin@scv-seniorcenter.org.

