April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29.
Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center. Due to the great success of last year’s event, it will continue to be held outside in the spacious Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds.
Sponsorships are now available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which includes seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gift, local print and social media recognition and much more. The event will continue the tradition of having celebrities who guests will recognize and be ready to serve your table.
In addition to elaborate table decorations and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and bid on live auction items featuring unique experiences and travel.
Proceeds from this annual event will help support the many programs, services and over one million meals served by the SCV Senior Center located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
For further information and table sponsorship reservations please call Christine Arnold at (661) 259-9444 ext.143 or email admin@scv-seniorcenter.org.
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
