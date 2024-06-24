SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget

The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget – “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars. The cuts are the result of the ending of additional federal/state nutrition funds made available during the COVID-19 pandemic years.

The Senior Center was informed that funding will now be once again solely from the Older Americans Act – a combination of mostly federal funds and some from the State of California. At this point the Governor’s budget does not include additional funding.

The impact on Seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley will be as follows:

– The SCV Senior Center popular “Drive Thru” lunch service providing meals to about 700 Seniors a day will be discontinued and the last day for service is Friday, June 28.

– The Walk Up “To Go” meal service inside the Senior Center serving over 200 individuals will also be discontinued with the last day being Friday, June 28.

– The Ballroom at Bella Vida has been serving about 350 meals a day as “sit down dining”. This will continue but only for those who have been dining inside the Ballroom on a regular basis. The Senior Center funding is capped at 350 meals a day. A waiting list will be established on July 1.

– Meal services at the Bouquet Canyon Apartments will remain for the 70 participants but we will not be able to accept new referrals.

– The reduction in funding will have a major impact on the 900 individuals who will no longer be able to participate in the meals program. It will also result in significant layoffs and changes to the staff at the SCV Senior Center.

In addition, the Santa Clarita Valley-Meals on Wheels Program for homebound seniors run by the SCV Senior Center and serving 500 individuals a day is now capped at 500 and funding is only secured through February 2025. A waiting list for those who qualify

for this homebound service will begin immediately. The Senior Center Administrators will be advocating to secure funding through June 2025, but nothing is assured.

“These are devastating cuts to our services and the people we serve,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO of the Senior Center. “We will continue to advocate and ask Congress and the State of California to provide the funding to secure meals for Seniors.”

The SCV Senior Center remains fully open and operational with almost 30 classes to choose from, a full complement of Care Managers in our Support Services Department, Adult Day Program, Handyworker Program and much more – it is only the Nutrition/Meals for Seniors program that is impacted by these budget reductions.

If you are interested in more information, joining a waiting list for meals or in need of food resources, send an email to admin@scv-seniorcenter.org and one of the Center’s Social Workers will be in touch with you. F

or emergency services call our Support Services Department at (661) 259-9444 ext.130.

