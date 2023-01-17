April 30: SCAA Hosting Spring Festival, Art Sale at Le Chene

Members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a spring festival in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine on Sunday, April 30.

Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the free public’s viewing enjoyment. All art will be offered for sale, which helps fund scholarships for promising high school art students. The club also presents other educational art opportunities.

SCAA has served the Santa Clarita Valley artists since 1989.

Le Chene has graciously sponsored this event annually for eight years. The restaurant is located at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.

For further details, call (661) 252-7639 or visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

