Aug. 19: SCAA Features Artist Demo by Derek Harrison

The monthly meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Aug. 19 will feature an artist demonstration by Derek Harrison. He will be conducting a portrait painting using a live model.

The meeting, open to the public, will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355.

Harrison is an artist working in the realist genre creating dramatic figurative and landscape works. He began his artistic journey at a young

age and was included in Southwest Art Magazines 21 under 31. Before his 31st birthday he began winning awards for his paintings and establishing a strong collector base.

He has been a finalist in the ARC Salon for many years in a row, was awarded first place two years in a row at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He has had work included in feature films and television shows. He is an instructor at the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art as well as an adjunct faculty member at Westmont College.

“The aim of my work is to inspire. We are all connected within this lifetime journey. There are stories, compositions and color combinations that can strike at the heart of the human spirit. Through study, practice and skill I want to evoke an emotional response that will have a lasting impact,” Harrison said.

Partial funding provided by Solar Optimum via the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org Follow us on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...