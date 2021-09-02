header image

1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021

Patrisse CullorsThe Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts. The Commission seats 15 members, diverse arts community leaders chosen by the Board of Supervisors to represent each of the five districts in the County. Cullors was appointed by Supervisor to the Second District, Holly J. Mitchell.

To the Commission, which supports and advocates for Arts and Culture, Cullors brings a multi-faceted practice at the intersection of art and activism. She is a New York Times bestselling author, educator, artist, abolitionist, and Co-Founder and former Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global Network, an international organization that grew out of the Black Lives Matter movement that she began in 2013. TIME named Cullors one of the 100 most influential people in 2020.

“I am invested and committed to weaving community solidarity in the Second District, and more broadly in Los Angeles County, through art and culture,” said Cullors. “We can create meaningful change by investing in our imaginations and collective skills, give dollars towards beautifying our communities with art that is for us and by us, and continue to educate and amplify what justice can look at if we first invest in ourselves. All of these areas of work are areas that the Department of Arts and Culture is also committed to, and I am very excited to join this collaboration as an Arts Commissioner.”

Cullors has led multiple Los Angeles-based organizations, including Dignity and Power NowJustice LA, and Reform LA Jails. She co-founded the Crenshaw Dairy Mart, an artist collective and gallery in Inglewood and the Second Supervisorial District with a mission “dedicated to shifting the trauma-induced conditions of poverty and economic justice, bridging cultural work and advocacy, and investing ancestries through the lenses of Inglewood and its communities.”

As the faculty director of Arizona’s Prescott College’s new Social and Environmental Arts Practice MFA program, Cullors developed a curriculum focused on the intersection of art, social justice, and community organizing that is the first of its kind in the nation. In 2020, Cullors signed an overall production deal with Warner Brothers, where she intends to continue to uplift Black stories, talent and creators that are transforming the world of art and culture.

“Art is a powerful tool in helping to connect, envision and create a better world. Patrisse has demonstrated her understanding of this and has experience using various mediums of art and community engagement to inspire and create change. Patrisse shares my commitment to equity and justice and will use her creativity to make arts and culture more accessible for residents throughout the Second District,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “I look forward to working with her as one of our Arts Commissioners in ensuring that all communities are uplifted and empowered by the arts.”

“Arts Commissioners play a crucial role as ambassadors and advocates for arts and cultural resources throughout Los Angeles County,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District. They have a particular eye on arts equity, and the ways that the arts build communities. Patrisse Cullors, given her work in equity and justice, is a timely, exciting addition to the Commission.”

“I am deeply excited that Patrisse Cullors is joining the Arts Commission. She is an artist, an activist, a contributor to our cultural and creative economy, who is both rooted locally and known globally, and her work in racial equity and justice shows she has keen understanding of how to use art as a tool for change,” said  Kristin Sakoda, director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “All of these are relevant to our work, from supporting arts organizations and civic artists to advancing cultural equity through arts education and expanding pathways to creative careers. I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with her to increase the visibility and the reach of arts and culture in Los Angeles County.”

About the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture
The mission of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is to advance arts, culture, and creativity throughout Los Angeles County. It provides leadership, services, and support in areas including grants and technical assistance for nonprofit organizations, countywide arts education initiatives, commissioning and care for civic art collections, research and evaluation, access to creative career pathways, professional development, free community programs, and cross-sector creative strategies that address civic issues. Visit LACountyArts.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. County Dips for Second Straight Week; SCV Cases Total 33,969
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 43 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,969 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. County Dips for Second Straight Week; SCV Cases Total 33,969
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379.
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas.
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts.
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau began investigating the alleged sexual assault of an adult female that occurred in April of this year at “Massage Plus Healing” in the city of Santa Clarita.
SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims
Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration is set for Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, youth drug abuse is a high-profile public health concern that is on the rise.
City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
The women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause,” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved a declaration that would allow the board to abruptly pause meetings and continue them later in an online format should the live, in-person meetings become too disruptive.
Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings
Supes Approve Barger’s Motion to Strengthen Victims Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, that will strengthen services and protections provided to victims of crime in Los Angeles County.
Supes Approve Barger’s Motion to Strengthen Victims Protections
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Class Project Grant
California Credit Union encourages Los Angeles county teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Class Project Grant
DMV Announces Extension of Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
SACRAMENTO – Commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and Nov.  30, 2021, are automatically extended through Nov. 30, 2021, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Thursday.
DMV Announces Extension of Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed  38 new deaths and 2,277 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,843 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
With Labor day weekend coming soon Caltrans is offering drivers some tips to deal with the extra traffic.
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” on Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community.  
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
The Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county's homelessness commission, Tuesday.
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
