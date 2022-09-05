ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes

In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 141 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 5,055 new cases countywide.
Immerse yourself in wonderfully surreal and abstract works of art when visiting two new exhibits set to open in city of Santa Clarita galleries this September. Residents are invited to explore the Canyon Country Community Center and First Floor Gallery at City Hall to see the pieces up close and personal throughout the fall.
Get out of the sun and into the ice rink for the United States Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final hosted by The Figure Skating Club of Southern California at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
The rate of teen overdose deaths in our country continues to rise. According to UCLA research, the rate doubled in 2020 and rose another 20% in the first half of 2021. With this frightening trend, the city continues to offer programs for teens and parents to help prevent drug abuse.
Prince Chingancheke scored his first goal of the season in the 83rd minute, but it was only enough to bring The Master's University men's soccer team to a 1-1 draw with the visiting Whittier Poets on a sweltering day in Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 1.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.