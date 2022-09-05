header image

1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
| Monday, Sep 5, 2022
ARTree Community Arts Center logo

The ARTree Community Arts Center announced its upcoming lineup of classes. To view the classes being offered, scroll down below.

 
NEST: Healing Art Studio
Special guest, Maria Fenelon of Inantu, Expressive Arts will be leading our free, monthly open studio, Nest: Healing Arts on Tuesday, Sept 13, at 7p.m.
Paint in Pairs
Canvas Collab
Two Artists, One Canvas
Offered thru Seasons. Filter catalog by “ARTree.”
 

 

 
Monday Evening Landscapes
Landscape in Acrylics
Offered through Seasons. Filter catalog by “ARTree.”

Jose Barba‘s Monday evening class for adults

Finished canvas will be suitable for framing.
And so much more below:
5-7 yr.  Homeschool

Tweens & Teens Class

Weaving (Teens+Adults)

Added Littles Classes
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
Four different players scored four goals as The Master's got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.
