ARTree Community Arts Center Seeks Donations, Volunteers

ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all. As a non-profit organization, ARTree relys on the generosity of supporters to keep the doors open and programs thriving.

ARTree is currently raising funds to help sustain low-cost classes and free monthly events as well as to develop new programs for the Santa Clarita Valley community.

Help nuture creaitvity in the SCV community by donating or volunteering.

Your donation, no matter the size, will directly impact the lives of individuals in the SCV. All monetary donations are tax-deductible.

Here’s what your support makes possible:

Free and low-cost art classes for children and adults of all skill levels.

Scholarships for kids and adults.

City event participation.

Special programs that provide a safe space for creative expression and mentorship.

Student exhibitions.

Outreach programs that bring the joy of art to underserved populations.

Community art projects.

Make a one-time donation: Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.

Become a monthly donor: Your ongoing support provides a stable foundation for our programs.

This link will take you to the ARTree Support page where a yellow donate button will prompt you to pick one-time or monthly.

Shop the ARTree Amazon Wish list of art supplies and materials.

Items are delivered directly to us.

Donate your time: Become a member of the ARTree board of directors or sign up to assist in one of ARTree’s weekly classes.

High schoolers, adults and seniors welcome.

Click here to learn more about volunteering at ARTree.

