ARTree Looking for Sponsors for Student Art Show

ARTree Community Arts Center Santa Clarita, a local nonprofit is seeking sponsors for the All Ages Student Art Show at the Santa Clarita Artists Assocation Gallery, Nov. 9-10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a reception on Nov. 8.

Work produced from the classes is professionally framed and shown in the local art gallery. The reception will include refreshments.

Artree’s classes and free events are held for ages 3-103 and include underserved populations.

The SCAA Gallery is located 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Sponsorship levels:

Bronze $100

Your business logo will be shown at the reception area.

Silver $300

Your business logo will be posted in the gallery and on the website.

Gold $500

Your business logo will be posted in 2 newsletters, on the website, and on all printed matter.

For more information or to sponsor visit ARTree Community Arts Center website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...