August 29
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
ARTree Looking for Sponsors for Student Art Show
| Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Artree

ARTree Community Arts Center Santa Clarita, a local nonprofit is seeking sponsors for the All Ages Student Art Show at the Santa Clarita Artists Assocation Gallery, Nov. 9-10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a reception on Nov. 8.

Work produced from the classes is professionally framed and shown in the local art gallery. The reception will include refreshments.

Artree’s classes and free events are held for ages 3-103 and include underserved populations.

The SCAA Gallery is located 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Sponsorship levels:

Bronze $100

Your business logo will be shown at the reception area.

Silver $300

Your business logo will be posted in the gallery and on the website.

Gold $500

Your business logo will be posted in 2 newsletters, on the website, and on all printed matter.

For more information or to sponsor visit ARTree Community Arts Center website.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Californians and travelers to the Central Valley and Central Coast regions of California may be at increased risk of Valley fever through the fall.
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
The United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California has announced that law enforcement arrested six defendants on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that a federal grand jury charged in a 46-count indictment alleging a Canyon Country couple facilitated a crime tourism group, then laundered millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
As fall is approaching, the city of Santa Clarita prepares for one of its popular annual events, the River Rally and Environmental Expo.
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
In recognition of his leadership and work on behalf of animal welfare, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was pleased to be the recipient of the California Veterinary Medical Association’s inaugural Legislator of the Year award.
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
Sulpher Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline
The Sulphur Springs Union School District and Tri Pointe Homes have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for a parcel of land located in the Skyline community in Santa Clarita.
Sulpher Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
College of the Canyons alum Jacob Lopez was on the mound at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, with the young left-hander, who also attended Saugus High School, drawing his first start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
Sept. 19: All For Kids Host Virtual Foster Care Orientations
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 19: All For Kids Host Virtual Foster Care Orientations
Aug. 29: Circle K Holds Labor Day weekend Fuel Day Pop-Up
As travelers gear up for one last summer adventure this Labor Day weekend, Circle K is helping customers soak up the end of the season with a major fuel discount at its West Coast locations.
Aug. 29: Circle K Holds Labor Day weekend Fuel Day Pop-Up
Sept. 12: Valley Industry Association Hosts 2024 Candidate Forums
The Valley Industry Association is set to host a series of Candidate Forums, offering the community an invaluable opportunity to engage with candidates vying for key positions in the upcoming Nov. 5, 2024, election.
Sept. 12: Valley Industry Association Hosts 2024 Candidate Forums
363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office awarded $4 million to 363 COVID-19 impacted small and micro businesses supporting the entertainment industry through the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant program.
363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program
California Launches ‘Facts Fight Fentanyl’ Campaign to Combat Overdoses
The California Department of Public Health announced the launch of “Facts Fight Fentanyl,” a new statewide public education campaign to ensure Californians know the dangers of fentanyl and have the information they need to prevent overdoses and save lives.
California Launches ‘Facts Fight Fentanyl’ Campaign to Combat Overdoses
Aug. 30: CHP Prepares for Labor Day Traffic
As the Labor Day holiday approaches, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide enforcement effort to keep the public safe on the road through the holiday weekend.
Aug. 30: CHP Prepares for Labor Day Traffic
Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE
The Labor Day Tournament is making its grand return to The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by Fivepoint Valencia.
Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE
Providence Holy Cross Foundation Welcomes New Chief Philanthropy Officer
Providence Holy Cross Foundation has named Joanne Reyes as chief philanthropy officer to lead fundraising initiatives to enhance and expand Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s services and programs.
Providence Holy Cross Foundation Welcomes New Chief Philanthropy Officer
Santa Clarita Public Library is Helping Kids Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Reach 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with the Santa Clarita Public Library’s resources and tools.
Santa Clarita Public Library is Helping Kids Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns
Ryan Theule, vice president of the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus announced Tuesday, Aug. 27 that he leaving his position as head of the COC Canyon Country campus to take a position with his church.
Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns
