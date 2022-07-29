header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty
| Friday, Jul 29, 2022
40 under 40crop

SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.

JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine are proud to announce that nomination submissions for this year’s SCV 40 under Forty will open as of Aug. 1, 2022 and close on Sept. 9, 2022.

Arnold Bryant and Taj Jackson will co-chair the 2022 event. Both have won this award in the past.

“I wanted to co-chair this year’s SCV 40 Under Forty Gala because for me to be a part of something that honors other young professionals who are doing so much to make our community better is truly remarkable,” said Arnold Bryant.

“I recently joined the Jaycees and have been in good company. It is amazing to know we all have shared goals of building the community around us and seeing how much of an impact each individual has through service has really been my driving force to chair this event,” said Taj Jackson.

Now is the time to start nominating friends, family members and colleagues. Each nominee must the following criteria:

1. Must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of Nov. 17, 2022.

2. Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.

3. Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce, and Acton; or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley,

4. Is not a past 40 Under Forty Honoree.

Interested in supporting JCI Santa Clarita’s SCV 40 under Forty event? We are looking for sponsors now. With the support of this community, we have been able to keep this event going since 2009 and have had over 430 honorees.

To submit a nomination visit 40 Under Forty Nominations.

Need assistance? Contact co-chairs Arnold Bryant or Taj Jackson by email at scv40under40@gmail.com.

﻿For more information about this event visit SCV 40 Under Forty.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-29-2022 Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty
07-29-2022 Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’
07-27-2022 SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
07-26-2022 Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
07-25-2022 JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown
Based on a recent study and needs assessment, Southern California Edison has identified a critical need to replace the electrical vault located on the California Institute of Arts campus.
Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown
California Public Health Updates State Monkeypox Response
In a teleconference with media outlets on July 29, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón provided an update on the state’s efforts in response to the monkeypox outbreak in California.
California Public Health Updates State Monkeypox Response
Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty
SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty
Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families
Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Close for Six-Month Project
The city of Santa Clarita’s Aquatic Center is the go-to spot to beat the summer heat and is used by our local athletes year-round.
Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Close for Six-Month Project
NAACP Santa Clarita, NEOWB Outreach Voter Registration, Backpack Giveaway
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of Santa Clarita and NEOWB Outreach invite the community to a Voter Registration and Backpack Plus School Supply Giveaway which will be held at three locations from Aug. 4-6.
NAACP Santa Clarita, NEOWB Outreach Voter Registration, Backpack Giveaway
SCV Residents Can Receive Alerts About Public Safety Power Shut Offs
As summer continues, Southern California Edison reminds Santa Clarita residents that they can receive alerts about Public Safety Power Shut off events in the area.
SCV Residents Can Receive Alerts About Public Safety Power Shut Offs
Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow
It was another great year for filming in Santa Clarita!
Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow
Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of cryptocurrency and your estate plan on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Join local Eagle Scouts for family-friendly activities and learn more about the great outdoors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., during a community hike to be held at East Walker Ranch.
Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate the diversity of the community at the summer celebration "Celebrate the Caribbean" Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources
In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources
July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
The Quickstart Your Kayak workshop will be held Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. and taught by Anthea Raymond at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.
July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties
Once again, it’s time for Art Tank at the MAIN Theatre.
Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Halts Indoor Mask Mandate
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 18 new deaths and 7,009 new cases countywide, with 218 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Halts Indoor Mask Mandate
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a live webinar on the 2022-23 California Competes Tax Credits. 
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
The first time in Santa Clarita Valley history a club soccer team from the SCV has won a National Championship.
Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts
Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent
During Tuesday's Episode of America's Got Talent, one nerdy Comedian from Santa Clarita entertained the judges enough to get three yeses to move on to the next round. 
Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: