Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty

SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.

JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine are proud to announce that nomination submissions for this year’s SCV 40 under Forty will open as of Aug. 1, 2022 and close on Sept. 9, 2022.

Arnold Bryant and Taj Jackson will co-chair the 2022 event. Both have won this award in the past.

“I wanted to co-chair this year’s SCV 40 Under Forty Gala because for me to be a part of something that honors other young professionals who are doing so much to make our community better is truly remarkable,” said Arnold Bryant.

“I recently joined the Jaycees and have been in good company. It is amazing to know we all have shared goals of building the community around us and seeing how much of an impact each individual has through service has really been my driving force to chair this event,” said Taj Jackson.

Now is the time to start nominating friends, family members and colleagues. Each nominee must the following criteria:

1. Must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of Nov. 17, 2022.

2. Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.

3. Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce, and Acton; or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley,

4. Is not a past 40 Under Forty Honoree.

Interested in supporting JCI Santa Clarita’s SCV 40 under Forty event? We are looking for sponsors now. With the support of this community, we have been able to keep this event going since 2009 and have had over 430 honorees.

To submit a nomination visit 40 Under Forty Nominations.

Need assistance? Contact co-chairs Arnold Bryant or Taj Jackson by email at scv40under40@gmail.com.

﻿For more information about this event visit SCV 40 Under Forty.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...