Aug. 19: Council Meets to Discuss City Council Election

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 19 to discuss in open session options for the Nov. 5 election of the city council seat in District 3 and a closed session meeting on solar panel litigation.

The meeting will be held at City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The special meeting will include a closed session scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by open session at 5 p.m.

The open session will discuss consideration of the course of action to be taken regarding the election for the seat for City Council District 3 currently held by Jason Gibbs, who was the only nominee for the seat at close of the nomination period.

The city council will receive a presentation from city staff and determine whether to move forward with the election for District 3 with only one candidate listed on the ballot, or adopt a resolution canceling the election for District 3 and appointing Jason Gibbs, the sole nominee for District 3, to the four-year District 3 Council seat term which begins in December 2024 with an estimated cost savings of $120,000 for the city.

In closed session the council will meet with legal counsel to discuss City of Santa Clarita v. Canyon View Limited et al.

LASC Case No. PC058773, Appellate Court Case No. B320230.

The city recently lost a verdict in appellate court to have thousands of solar panels in the Canyon View Estates Mobile Home Park removed on a hillside visible from Soledad Canyon Road, claiming the panels as a “nuisance.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 13 a three-judge panel in the 2nd District in the Court of Appeal of the State of California reversed a portion of the decision that had granted the city a win in the case, allowing nearly all of the 6,500 solar panels to remain. A few panels placed on an adjacent property were ordered to be removed. However, the owner of the property, Kerry Seidenglanz said he plans to seek a permit from the city for those panels.

The ruling read in part: “The trial court’s judgment that the solar facility constitutes a nuisance is reversed as to the portion of the facility inside the mobile home park, but affirmed as to the solar panels installed on the adjacent property.”

City officials said litigation of the case had cost the city more than $1 million as of August, 2023.

The agendas of the special meeting for closed and open sessions can be seen below:

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...