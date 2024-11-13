Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.

Unofficial results as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. County results to be certified by Dec. 5, state results by Dec. 13.

With the exception of the race for Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Area 2, most Santa Clarita Valley contests look to be decided.

The Area 2 race currently shows incumbent Edel Alonso leading challenger Scott Schauer by 208 votes.

Alonso with 11,246 votes to Schauer’s 11,038 votes is a slim 50.47% to 49.53% of the vote.

The update includes 52,392 ballots processed since Election Night. This update includes Vote by Mail ballots returned by mail, in a Ballot Drop Box and Vote Center, and Provisional and Conditional Voter Registration ballots cast on Election Day.

The total election results count is now 3,675,213, which is 64.06% of registered voters. Election results can be viewed on LAVOTE.GOV.

The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 141,900. See the categories below:

Vote by Mail ballots: 50,000

Conditional Voter Registration ballots: 81,000

Provisional ballots: 10,900

This adjusted estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots received from the United States Postal Service today and ballots returned in a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center on Election Day.

The estimate also includes ballots pending signature cures from voters whose signatures on the Return Envelope were missing or did not match their registration records. These voters have been notified and instructed on how to cure their ballots to be counted.

Outstanding estimates are countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.

With the dwindilling number of ballots left to be counted, the projected winners of local contests include:

27th Congressional District

George Whitesides (D)

150,307

51.3%

23rd State Senate District

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

173,326

52.2%

40th State Assembly District

Pilar Schiavo (D)

117,079

52.8%

Santa Clarita City Council District 1

Patsy Ayala

4,419

35.49%

Leading by 395 votes over Tim Burkhart.

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1

Darlene Trevino

12,808

56.77%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3

Fred Arnold

12,097

47.86%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4

Sharlene Johnson

12,541

54.54%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1

Aakash Ahuja

8,733

38.75%

Plus 1,000 votes over nearest competitor Gloria Mercado-Fortine

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4

Erin Wilson

14,548

64.42%

Castaic Union School District

Erik Richardson

1,291

58.74%

Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5

Suzan Solomon

4,062

64.08%

Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3

Katherine Cooper

6,210

58.2%

Saugus Union School District Measure N

Yes

26,737

48.53%

No

28,359

51.47%

SCV Water Agency, Division 1

Two Seats

Dan Masnada

17,818

36.23%

Gary Martin

20,850

42.39%

SCV Water Agency, Division 2

Two Seats

Ken Cooper

24,602

43.29%

Piotr Orzechowski

20,283

35.69%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kathye Armitage

23,291

61.27%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kenneth Peterson

23,471

63.20%

