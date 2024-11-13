header image

November 12
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
| Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
SCV Vote 2

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.

Unofficial results as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. County results to be certified by Dec. 5, state results by Dec. 13.

With the exception of the race for Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Area 2, most Santa Clarita Valley contests look to be decided.

The Area 2 race currently shows incumbent Edel Alonso leading challenger Scott Schauer by 208 votes.

Alonso with 11,246 votes to Schauer’s 11,038 votes is a slim 50.47% to 49.53% of the vote.

The update includes 52,392 ballots processed since Election Night. This update includes Vote by Mail ballots returned by mail, in a Ballot Drop Box and Vote Center, and Provisional and Conditional Voter Registration ballots cast on Election Day.

The total election results count is now 3,675,213, which is 64.06% of registered voters. Election results can be viewed on LAVOTE.GOV.

The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 141,900. See the categories below:

Vote by Mail ballots: 50,000

Conditional Voter Registration ballots: 81,000

Provisional ballots: 10,900

This adjusted estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots received from the United States Postal Service today and ballots returned in a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center on Election Day.

The estimate also includes ballots pending signature cures from voters whose signatures on the Return Envelope were missing or did not match their registration records. These voters have been notified and instructed on how to cure their ballots to be counted.

Outstanding estimates are countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.

With the dwindilling number of ballots left to be counted, the projected winners of local contests include:

27th Congressional District

George Whitesides (D)

150,307

51.3%

23rd State Senate District

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

173,326

52.2%

40th State Assembly District

Pilar Schiavo (D)

117,079

52.8%

Santa Clarita City Council District 1

Patsy Ayala

4,419

35.49%

Leading by 395 votes over Tim Burkhart.

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1

Darlene Trevino

12,808

56.77%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3

Fred Arnold

12,097

47.86%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4

Sharlene Johnson

12,541

54.54%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1

Aakash Ahuja

8,733

38.75%

Plus 1,000 votes over nearest competitor Gloria Mercado-Fortine

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4

Erin Wilson

14,548

64.42%

Castaic Union School District

Erik Richardson

1,291

58.74%

Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5

Suzan Solomon

4,062

64.08%

Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3

Katherine Cooper

6,210

58.2%

Saugus Union School District Measure N

Yes

26,737

48.53%

No

28,359

51.47%

SCV Water Agency, Division 1

Two Seats

Dan Masnada

17,818

36.23%

Gary Martin

20,850

42.39%

SCV Water Agency, Division 2

Two Seats

Ken Cooper

24,602

43.29%

Piotr Orzechowski

20,283

35.69%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kathye Armitage

23,291

61.27%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kenneth Peterson

23,471

63.20%









Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
The Small Business Development Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons is sending both its cross country teams to the state championship meet for a second straight season after the Cougars posted a pair of successful runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Chaffey College on Friday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.
Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival
The Future Farmers of America will host a Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival in Frazier Park one weekend only on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.
Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 13: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
