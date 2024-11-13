Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
Unofficial results as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. County results to be certified by Dec. 5, state results by Dec. 13.
With the exception of the race for Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Area 2, most Santa Clarita Valley contests look to be decided.
The Area 2 race currently shows incumbent Edel Alonso leading challenger Scott Schauer by 208 votes.
Alonso with 11,246 votes to Schauer’s 11,038 votes is a slim 50.47% to 49.53% of the vote.
The update includes 52,392 ballots processed since Election Night. This update includes Vote by Mail ballots returned by mail, in a Ballot Drop Box and Vote Center, and Provisional and Conditional Voter Registration ballots cast on Election Day.
The total election results count is now 3,675,213, which is 64.06% of registered voters. Election results can be viewed on LAVOTE.GOV.
The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 141,900. See the categories below:
Vote by Mail ballots: 50,000
Conditional Voter Registration ballots: 81,000
Provisional ballots: 10,900
This adjusted estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots received from the United States Postal Service today and ballots returned in a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center on Election Day.
The estimate also includes ballots pending signature cures from voters whose signatures on the Return Envelope were missing or did not match their registration records. These voters have been notified and instructed on how to cure their ballots to be counted.
Outstanding estimates are countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.
With the dwindilling number of ballots left to be counted, the projected winners of local contests include:
27th Congressional District
George Whitesides (D)
150,307
51.3%
23rd State Senate District
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)
173,326
52.2%
40th State Assembly District
Pilar Schiavo (D)
117,079
52.8%
Santa Clarita City Council District 1
Patsy Ayala
4,419
35.49%
Leading by 395 votes over Tim Burkhart.
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1
Darlene Trevino
12,808
56.77%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3
Fred Arnold
12,097
47.86%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4
Sharlene Johnson
12,541
54.54%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1
Aakash Ahuja
8,733
38.75%
Plus 1,000 votes over nearest competitor Gloria Mercado-Fortine
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4
Erin Wilson
14,548
64.42%
Castaic Union School District
Erik Richardson
1,291
58.74%
Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5
Suzan Solomon
4,062
64.08%
Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3
Katherine Cooper
6,210
58.2%
Saugus Union School District Measure N
Yes
26,737
48.53%
No
28,359
51.47%
SCV Water Agency, Division 1
Two Seats
Dan Masnada
17,818
36.23%
Gary Martin
20,850
42.39%
SCV Water Agency, Division 2
Two Seats
Ken Cooper
24,602
43.29%
Piotr Orzechowski
20,283
35.69%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kathye Armitage
23,291
61.27%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kenneth Peterson
23,471
63.20%
