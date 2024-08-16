Aug. 19: SCV Water Begins Bouquet Canyon Road Pipeline

The Santa Claria Valley Water Agency in coordination with the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Road Rehab Program will begin construction of a new pipeline on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road in Saugus.

On Monday, Aug. 19 construction of the pipeline will begin during overnight hours. During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic will be open in both directions on Bouquet Canyon Road. Work hours will be between 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The anticipated end date of the project is Friday, Aug. 30.

Originally planned as part of a project to construct a new water treatment facility to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), the pipeline will connect wells to the Rio Vista Intake Pump Station, located just south of the Lowe’s shopping center off Bouquet Canyon Road.

This phase of the water treatment facility project is being expedited so it coincides with the city’s ongoing Road Rehab work on Bouquet Canyon Road. As a result, the need to dig into the street and repave it again at a future date is eliminated.

For questions about the construction of the pipeline or the water treatment facility project at the Rio Vista Intake Pump Station, please email SCV Water Principal Engineer Orlando Moreno at omoreno@scvwa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...