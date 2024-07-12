header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Aug 23: VIA to Host CEO Forum
| Friday, Jul 12, 2024
via ceo forum 2

The Valley Industry Association will host its annual CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Cost to attend is $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members.

VIA invites CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and others to attend.

VIA has been privileged to enjoy the support of the Santa Clarita Valley’s CEOs for many years. Since its inception, the VIA CEO Forum has become an annual event discussing and tackling tough issues and building solutions through the collective efforts of the VIA membership and local business leaders.

Discussion topics include:

Workforce Development

Rising Costs

AI and Technology

Breakfast will be served.

Reservation are required. To purchase tickets visit www.via.org/ceo-forum.

For more informmation call (661) 294-8088 or email Kathy@VIA.org.

Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive

Valencia, CA, 91355
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-12-2024 Aug 23: VIA to Host CEO Forum
07-11-2024 Aug. 2: VIA Hosting Valencia Town Center Update
07-10-2024 Aug. 7: SCV Chamber to Host Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
07-09-2024 Aug. 8: Grand Opening at Wild Fork
07-09-2024 President, CEO Jey Wagner Departs SCVEDC
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Traffic Advisory: Road Construction in Stevenson Ranch
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a traffic advisory for residents of Stevenson Ranch.
Traffic Advisory: Road Construction in Stevenson Ranch
Aug 23: VIA to Host CEO Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host its annual CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Cost to attend is $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members.
Aug 23: VIA to Host CEO Forum
Zony Gordon Art Exhibit at Old Town Newhall Library
The City of Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming exhibition, “Symphony of Colors,” featuring the works of Santa Clarita Valley contemporary impressionist artist Zony Gordon.
Zony Gordon Art Exhibit at Old Town Newhall Library
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Dianne Van Hook Placed on Administrative Leave
After meeting in closed session on Wednesday, July 10, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced its unanimous decision to place Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook on administrative leave, effective Monday, July 15.
Dianne Van Hook Placed on Administrative Leave
Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner
Santa Clarita is known, not only for its scenic open spaces and family-friendly community, but also for its commitment to nurturing the arts and fostering a thriving, dynamic environment where creativity can flourish.
Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner
Aug. 2: VIA Hosting Valencia Town Center Update
Join the Valley Industry Association Friday, Aug. 2, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where an update on the Valencia Town Center will be presented.
Aug. 2: VIA Hosting Valencia Town Center Update
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Announces Dog Mascot Contest
Calling all dog lovers! The 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's announced its search for a dog mascot.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Announces Dog Mascot Contest
‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ Coming to The MAIN
Sagittarius Ponderosa, written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Skylar Reede, will begin its run at The MAIN beginning Aug. 23 to Sept. 1.
‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ Coming to The MAIN
Nicole Miller Named 2024 Zontian of the Year
Nicole Miller was recently awarded Zontian of the Year 2024 at Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Installation of Officers.
Nicole Miller Named 2024 Zontian of the Year
Register Now for The Cube’s ‘Paint the Ice’ Event
Have you ever wanted to paint the surface of an ice rink? Now’s your chance!
Register Now for The Cube’s ‘Paint the Ice’ Event
Supes Boost Housing Support for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
The number of young people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County is steadily persisting, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are tackling the problem head on.  
Supes Boost Housing Support for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
July 12-14: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’ at Colony Theatre
Premier Theatrical Productions have announced a limited engagement of the critically acclaimed musical, “The Lincolns of Springfield,” at the Colony Theater in the Burbank Town Center.
July 12-14: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’ at Colony Theatre
July 24: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in SCV
Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.
July 24: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in SCV
Ocean Water Warning for July 10
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 10
Home Depot Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Home Depot will pay $750,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging violation of a state law mandating cash redemption for gift cards under $10.
Home Depot Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit
July 18: Children’s Bureau hosts Latest Foster Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
July 18: Children’s Bureau hosts Latest Foster Orientation
County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened by the death Wednesday morning of “Watashne,” a 20-year-old bison under its care at William S. Hart Regional Park.
County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park
Aug. 11: Hoops for Hart 3-on-3 Basketball Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, The New Way, announces its 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Hoops For Hart a fundraiser to support the 1,000+ homeless students in the William S. Hart School District.
Aug. 11: Hoops for Hart 3-on-3 Basketball Fundraiser
July 16: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 16.
July 16: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
NB I-5 Lanes to be Reduced Overnights in Castaic
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5  will be reduced to one or two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday through Friday through July 19 for paving.
NB I-5 Lanes to be Reduced Overnights in Castaic
Landmark Agreements Signed for High Speed Rail Project in Palmdale
Leaders from various powerful unions gathered by the clock tower at the Palmdale Transportation Center to celebrate a big milestone for the multimillion High Desert Corridor High Speed Rail Project. 
Landmark Agreements Signed for High Speed Rail Project in Palmdale
Aug. 7: SCV Chamber to Host Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration in honor of Black Business Month.
Aug. 7: SCV Chamber to Host Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
SCVNews.com