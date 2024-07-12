Aug 23: VIA to Host CEO Forum

The Valley Industry Association will host its annual CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Cost to attend is $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members.

VIA invites CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and others to attend.

VIA has been privileged to enjoy the support of the Santa Clarita Valley’s CEOs for many years. Since its inception, the VIA CEO Forum has become an annual event discussing and tackling tough issues and building solutions through the collective efforts of the VIA membership and local business leaders.

Discussion topics include:

Workforce Development

Rising Costs

AI and Technology

Breakfast will be served.

Reservation are required. To purchase tickets visit www.via.org/ceo-forum.

For more informmation call (661) 294-8088 or email Kathy@VIA.org.

Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive

Valencia, CA, 91355

