Aug. 24: SCV Sheriffs Station Hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station invites SCV residents to have Coffee with a Cop Wednesday, Aug. 24 between 4-6 p.m. at Panera Bread in Canyon Country, 19185 Golden Valley Road.

Sheriff’s Station officials urged neighborhood residents to stop by to meet the zone deputies and ask questions and share concerns.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative that aims to advance the practice of community policing by opening communication and fostering a greater understanding between citizens and law enforcement.

The idea is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies that work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns. The goal is break down barriers, build lasting relationships and familiarize the public with people who are there to protect and serve them.

