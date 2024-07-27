header image

July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
| Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
first time car buyer

Hello Auto Group has announced its upcoming Car Buying Bootcamp, a comprehensive workshop designed to educate first-time car buyers on the essentials of purchasing a vehicle.

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Buying a car can be scary, especially for those navigating it for the first time. Understanding the basics, financing options and vehicle maintenance is crucial to making an informed purchase. The Hello Auto Car Buying Bootcamp aims to demystify these aspects and empower buyers with the knowledge they need to make confident decisions.

Event Highlights:

First-Time Buyer Essentials: Learn the fundamental steps in the car-buying process.

Leasing vs. Financing: Understand the pros and cons of each option to determine what suits your needs best.

Interest Rates & Credit: Gain insights into how credit scores impact interest rates and loan approvals.

Car Maintenance: Discover essential tips for maintaining your vehicle and ensuring its longevity.

Dealership Tactics: Learn what to look out for if a dealership tries to upsell you, ensuring you get the best deal without unnecessary add-ons.

This free event is open to all ages, making it an ideal opportunity for young adults, families and anyone considering buying a car. With only 25 seats available, participants are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. Lunch will be provided.

To register for the Car Buying Bootcamp visit Buying a Car Bootcamp Sigh-Up.

For more information email Jessica Menendez at jessica.menendez@helloautogroup.com.

