The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is a public hearing for the Appeal of the Promenade Flats Mixed-Use Project. The proposed project is a request by Harvard 826 Property, LLC, for a Minor Use Permit (MUP), Development Review (DR), and Architectural Design Review (ADR) to construct on a 1.53-acre portion of the existing shopping center at 26111-26135 Bouquet Canyon Road (Assessor’s Parcel Numbers (APNs) 2811-003-016, -017, and -018), within the Mixed-Use Corridor (MXC) zone.

The proposed project includes the construction of a new four-story mixed-use building, located in the existing parking lot behind the IHOP restaurant, and a new parking lot located on the vacant southwest corner of the shopping center. The first floor would include 7,234 square feet of new commercial space, divided into several tenant spaces, as well as utility space and access to the upper residential floors. The upper floors include 26 one-bedroom apartments along with four live-work units and common space for residents. The live-work units would provide a total of 1,640 square feet of additional commercial space. A rooftop outdoor space would also be provided for residents. Covered resident parking would be constructed on the north and west sides of the new building, and screened from public view by the new and existing buildings. No existing commercial structures would be demolished or removed by the project.

Also on the agenda is an item for the city council to consider approval for a contract increase for the Environmental Impact Report for Wiley Canyon Development Project from $239,960 to $335,200 for the development consisting of a four-story senior living facility, ground-floor commercial and 379 apartment units within three planning areas on an approximately 31-acre site east of Interstate 5 and west of Wiley Canyon Road.

The meeting agenda is available in full below.

