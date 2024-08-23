|
Join WeDoTransformations SCV Fit for a positive and fun community workout, Sunday, Sept. 8, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at The Rebel Fitness Camp, 26320 Diamond Place Ste. 140/150 Santa Clarita, 91350.
Prepare to be spellbound at Abracadabra After Dark dinner and show experience on Saturday, Oct. 26 with an enchanting evening of magic and mystery at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
The Los Angeles Business Journal Inside the Valley 200 list, which represents influential business and community leaders from the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Simi, Antelope and Conejo valleys, includes more than a dozen familiar names from the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Join The Wild Peach Boutique for the "Mom Mixer", a fun and relaxing afternoon filled with shopping, mingling and pampering just for moms. This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at 27650 Dickason Drive Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Rev. Dr. Roché Vermaak, who has served as Executive Director for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley for more than seven years, will step down this month to take on a position with Habitat for Humanity in Erie, Pa.
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
1963
- First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita has extended the deadline to submit Make A difference Day projects.
One of my favorite parts about living in Santa Clarita is the abundance of recreational opportunities available for residents of all ages.
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce invite the public to an event dedicated to raising awareness and combatting human trafficking. The summit will be Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. - noon and held in person at College of the Canyon's Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center in Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.
Former Canyon Country resident Robert Walter Weatherwax, a professional dog trainer for film and TV productions including "Lassie" died Thursday, Aug. 15 at a Veterans Affairs facility in Scranton, Pa,.
Titania K9 Fund invites all to WANTED “Wild West Gala”, an afternoon party for all ages to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
One need not venture to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, Pocock Brewing will host Pococktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21 noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, parking at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint, will be reduced for solar panel installation. The project will take approximately six weeks to complete.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of Valencia High School and Thomas Flores as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School, as well as James Webb as the new assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School.
1891
- Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story
]
The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit "Twilight Tails."
The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special "Shark Bites" event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.
The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the "Eighth Safest City in the United States" by PropertyClub.
The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years.
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
