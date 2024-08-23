Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Miranda
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
WM S. Hart Baseball Pony League World Series Champions
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. APPEAL OF THE PROMENADE FLATS MIXED-USE PROJECT (MASTER CASE 21-086)

Public hearing for Appeals 24-003 and 24-004, regarding the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the prior appeal and affirm the Hearing Officer’s decision for the Promenade Flats Mixed-Use Project (Master Case 21-086).
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Aerial and Zoning Map
c. Project Plans
d. Request for Appeal
e. Public Comments
f. CEQA Notice of Exemption
g. Public Notice
h. Parking Analysis, Demand Study, and Management Plan (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
i. MC21-086 Prior Hearing Documents (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Jul 9, 2024 6:00 PM
3. Minutes of Aug 19, 2024 4:30 PM
4. Minutes of Aug 19, 2024 5:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 15, 16, AND 17

Check Register No. 15 for Period 06/14/24 through 06/27/24 and 07/03/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 06/17/24 through 06/28/24. Check Register No. 16 for Period 06/28/24 through 07/11/24 and 07/18/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/01/24 through 07/12/24. Check Register No. 17 for Period 07/12/24 through 07/25/24 and 08/01/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/15/24 through 07/26/24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 15
b. Memo – Check Register No. 16
c. Memo – Check Register No. 17
d. Check Register No. 15 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Check Register No. 16 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Check Register No. 17 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT FOR WILEY CANYON DEVELOPMENT PROJECT (MASTER CASE 20-238) CONTRACT INCREASE

An amendment to increase the consultant contract amount for the preparation of the Wiley Canyon Development Project Environmental Impact Report.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Aerial Map
b. Dudek Change Order 1
7. TOURISM MARKETING DISTRICT ADVERTISING CONTRACT

Award a contract to Lundmark Advertising + Design to provide marketing and advertising services to the Tourism Marketing District.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Lundmark Proposal
b. Lundmark Cost File
8. SAND CANYON TRAIL, PHASE IV, PROJECT T3024 – SUMMARY VACATION OF A PORTION OF THE PUBLIC RIGHT OF WAY AND SLOPE EASEMENT ALONG SAND CANYON ROAD AND ACCEPTANCE OF EASEMENTS FOR ROAD AND TRAIL PURPOSES

This item adopts a resolution for the summary vacation of a portion of the public right-of-way and slope easement along Sand Canyon Road and accepts easements for road and trail purposes.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Location Map for 16207 Valley Ranch Road
c. Location Map for 27101 Sand Canyon Road
9. PURCHASE TRUCK-MOUNTED LONG LINE PAINT STRIPER

Council consideration for the purchase of a long line paint striper, EZ Liner TS-AL150 mounted on an Isuzu model NPR-HD gas chassis, using Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract #080521-EZL.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Sourcewell Contract (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. EZ Liner Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Richard Stephen Jeffrey
Future Meetings