Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE

The Labor Day Tournament is making its grand return to The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by Fivepoint Valencia.

Kicking off on Friday, Aug. 30, this four-day event will feature 65 games, with 31 teams battling for their division trophies.

The competition spans across seven divisions: 8A, 8B, 10BB, 10B, 12A, 12B and 14AA. Teams from all over California, including Cupertino, Vacaville, Orange County, Los Angeles and our very own local athletes here in Santa Clarita, will come together for an action-packed weekend of hockey.

All games throughout the tournament are free for friends, family and visitors to watch and cheer on the ice athletes. To view the entire Labor Day Weekend schedule, please visit The CUBE’s website.

While you’re at The Cube, make sure you stop by the second level and enjoy fan-favorite foods at The Grille or visit The Top Shelf to sip on one of the uniquely crafted cocktails or local brews. For more information on the Labor Day Hockey Tournament, please visit the website or call (661) 257-CUBE (2823).

