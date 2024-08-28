header image

August 28
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE
| Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
Water drop


The Labor Day Tournament is making its grand return to The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by Fivepoint Valencia.

Kicking off on Friday, Aug. 30, this four-day event will feature 65 games, with 31 teams battling for their division trophies.

The competition spans across seven divisions: 8A, 8B, 10BB, 10B, 12A, 12B and 14AA. Teams from all over California, including Cupertino, Vacaville, Orange County, Los Angeles and our very own local athletes here in Santa Clarita, will come together for an action-packed weekend of hockey.

All games throughout the tournament are free for friends, family and visitors to watch and cheer on the ice athletes. To view the entire Labor Day Weekend schedule, please visit The CUBE’s website.

While you’re at The Cube, make sure you stop by the second level and enjoy fan-favorite foods at The Grille or visit The Top Shelf to sip on one of the uniquely crafted cocktails or local brews. For more information on the Labor Day Hockey Tournament, please visit the website or call (661) 257-CUBE (2823).
Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE
The Labor Day Tournament is making its grand return to The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by Fivepoint Valencia.
Providence Holy Cross Foundation Welcomes New Chief Philanthropy Officer
Providence Holy Cross Foundation has named Joanne Reyes as chief philanthropy officer to lead fundraising initiatives to enhance and expand Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s services and programs.
Santa Clarita Public Library is Helping Kids Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Reach 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with the Santa Clarita Public Library’s resources and tools.
Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns
Ryan Theule, vice president of the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus announced Tuesday, Aug. 27 that he leaving his position as head of the COC Canyon Country campus to take a position with his church.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Magic Mountain Fright Fest Institutes New Chaperone Policy
Attendees at Six Flag Magic Mountain's annual Halloween event, Fright Fest Extreme, 15 years old or younger, must now be accompanied by an adult chaperone.
The 37th Annual Spotlight Program Seeks Students
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program.
Walk Through History: Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park Tours
California State Parks invites you to embark on a unique guided tour of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park this fall. For a limited time starting mid-September, guests can visit this historic Native American village site, view ancient rock art and immerse themselves in the history, sacred lore and living culture of the Kawaiisu people.
Santa Clarita Youth in Government
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applications from high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Santa Clarita Youth in Government program.
Oct. 19-20: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Attention all artisans, food enthusiasts and craft lovers, Agua Dulce Winery will host a Fall Craft Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 5: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.
West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $102 million for a multi-state West Coast corridor that will boost an emissions-free freight movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
Sept. 21: Volunteers Needed for River Rally Cleanup
Volunteer registration is now open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Registration is open for fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex for $25.
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher.
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
