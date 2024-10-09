Oct. 12: Register For the “Girls Try Hockey For Free Day”

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.

The free event, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and offers a fun-filled day of activities that are perfect for newcomers to the sport.

Girls ages five to nine-years-old are invited to join the LA Kings for a ball hockey session, which can be played anywhere, anytime, with no ice or equipment required. Then, participants will take to the ice for a free open skating session and put their skills to the test with a learn-to-skate session with the Hockey Development team. All skates will be provided at no cost by The Cube.

To register, please visit The CUBE’s website. All participants will also get a free ticket to a Los Angeles Kings regular season home game, and the first 100 registrations will receive a mini hockey stick.

For more information about Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...