Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita

Give the gift of life Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, for a Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

According to the American Red Cross the summer months are a time when blood donors are urgently needed.

Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch

18601 Soleday Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

