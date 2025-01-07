Barger Issues Statement on Upcoming Windstorm and High Fire Risk

|
Mojdeh Mahn, associate dean of learning resources and director of The Learning Center (TLC) at College of the Canyons, remembers the first time she stepped foot on campus as a 17-year-old.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, as Los Angeles County braces for a significant and widespread windstorm beginning today and lasting for two days:
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to its showing of "Boy on the Run" on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. in the CBS Social Hall, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as a Day of Mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.
Carefully sorting through the detritus — mostly animal bones — of an archaeological excavation that took place in Germany in the 1930s, California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier found inches-long bone fragments that offer a glimpse of what life was like for early modern humans more than 40,000 years ago.
With critical fire weather conditions and a major wind event forecasted to affect Southern California from the afternoon on Jan. 7 through Jan. 8, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County.
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams began the spring semester with strong performances at the Westmont vs. TMU Dual Meet Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.
The Master's University men's basketball team lost its conference opener on the road to Hope International 82-64 Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.
College of the Canyons men's basketball played to an 83-77 road victory at L.A. Pierce College on Saturday, Jan. 4 to close out its non-conference schedule in winning fashion.
1943
- Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story
]
A memorial highway dedication ceremony honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the site of Kuredjian’s memorial on Poe Parkway and Stevenson Ranch Parkway.
Princess Cruises, known around the world as “The Love Boat,” is celebrating six decades of delivering dream vacations and happiness to millions of cruisers with a special 14 day 60th Anniversary Mexican Riviera Voyage, departing from the Port of Los Angeles on Dec. 6.
The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Funburger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons mens basketball split its two games of the 34th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic, topping Orange Coast College on day one before falling to tourney champions Mt. San Antonio College in the finale.
California State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced her eight committee assignments for the 2025-26 legislative session, including being asked to serve as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Governmental Organization, the Health Committee and the Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
The California Highway Patrol wrapped up its New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period with 481 DUI arrests during the 30 hour campaign, averaging one arrest every four minutes.
Join VIA and leading experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a Cyber Crime the Invisible Threat luncheon presentation, Friday, Feb. 21 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2024 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the 2025 Awards and Installation beginning with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception Friday, Jan. 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 12.
Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.
1800
- Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record
]
1875
- Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story
]
