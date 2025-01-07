Barger Issues Statement on Upcoming Windstorm and High Fire Risk

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, as Los Angeles County braces for a significant and widespread windstorm beginning today and lasting for two days:

“I urge all Los Angeles County residents to prioritize safety and preparedness. The anticipated strong, gusty winds that’ll sweep across our County shouldn’t be underestimated. The potential for rapid fire spread and destruction during these conditions is extremely high.

I call on the public to take proactive steps to protect themselves along with their families, pets, and communities. Avoid any activities that could inadvertently spark a fire, such as the use of power tools near dry vegetation or discarding lit cigarettes.

Everyone should remain vigilant and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately by dialing 9-1-1. Be sure to stay updated on emergency alerts by signing up for the Alert LA County system and monitor local news outlets for real-time updates.

Prepare now by securing outdoor items that could be blown away by high winds and assembling an emergency kit. Those living in fire-prone areas should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice if necessary.

Your safety is our top priority. Los Angeles County fire, law enforcement, and emergency response teams are fully mobilized and prepared to respond to any incidents that may arise. Let’s all do our part to stay safe during this windstorm.”

