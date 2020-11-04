Bella Vida

Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020

By Press Release

Bella Vida is providing a variety of fun-filled entertainment in an effort to bring joy to seniors during the pandemic. Join us in the parking lot to enjoy quality events and talent all from the safety and comfort of your car.

– Saturday, Nov. 7 concert: Doc Rock-it will have you dancing in your seat to vintage rock. Begins at 3:00 p.m. with gates opening at 2:30 p.m.; Free for seniors but must pre-register.

– Tuesdays, Nov. 10 and Nov. 24: Bingo. Join us for Bingo fun at 2:00 p.m. $5/5 games. Games will be announced over your car radio. Must pre-register and pay online.

– Sunday, Nov. 15: Movie night. Experience the nostalgia of a drive-in movie. Show begins at 5:30 p.m. Free for seniors but must pre-register.

– Saturday, Nov. 21: Comedy. An afternoon of laughter with the extraordinary talent of J.R.’s Comedy Club. Begins at 3:00 p.m. with gates opening at 2:30 p.m $10 per car for registered seniors and $20 per car for general public. Must pre-register and pay online.

– Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving drive-thru feast. The SCV Senior Center & Castaic Lions Club invite you to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a delicious “to go” feast with all the trimmings. Meals will be distributed at the drive-thru 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Free. Recipients must be 60 and over, pre-registered for Senior Center meals, and have a reservation. Call (661) 259-9444 for reservations and information. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 20.

All events will likely sell out – no “day of” reservations.

COVID-19 protocols strictly enforced.

The SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida is located at I27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, 91350.

Registration and reservations are required for all events. Call (661) 259.9444 or visit our website at www.myscvcoa.org.

For more information, contact Blyth Birchall at (661) 259-9444 ext. 151.

