Big Chicken Partners with Blue Origin, Club for the Future

Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept with a location in Valencia, is teaming up with Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club for the Future to inspire future generations with an out-of-this-world activity.

Launched Oct. 24 and continuing throughout November, Big Chicken invites guests to draw their vision of the future on Club for the Future’s Postcards to Space. The postcards are available at Big Chicken locations.

In-store guests can bring their completed postcards to the Big Chicken register to receive a free kid’s sundae, limited to one per postcard. As part of the Postcards to Space program, Big Chicken postcards will be placed aboard an upcoming Blue Origin space mission and will then be returned to the postcard owner with a stamp verifying that the letter had “Flown to Space.”

“Our partnerships with Blue Origin and Club for the Future are an integral part of bringing Shaquille’s vision of big dreams and big fun to life for our brand,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “This new activity will inspire the next generation and foster a big sense of wonder and possibility.”

Big Chicken is located in Valenica at 24341 Magic Mountian Parkway #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Founded by Blue Origin, Club for the Future is a non-profit whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM for the benefit of Earth. The Club and its partners are doing this through its Postcards to Space program, space-focused events and lessons and access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets.

For more information and to recieve a free teacher’s lesson plan visit www.bigchicken.com/clubforthefuture.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...