Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs

Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master’s University women’s basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.

The 104 points put up by the Lady Mustangs (6-3) was a season high and the most since they beat Corban (OR) 105-62 on Nov. 10, 2023.

TMU hit 43 of 95 shots (45 percent) and dominated the boards with 69 rebounds. Thirty of those 69 rebounds were offensive, which resulted in 28 second chance points.

The 95 attempted field goals breaks the record of 92 set against Saint Katherine during the 2018-19 season. The 43 made field goals fell four shy of the all-time mark, while the 69 rebounds was three shy of the record 72 set against Life Pacific during that 2018-19 season.

The defense held the Knights to 28 percent shooting and forced 27 turnovers, which netted The Master’s another 26 points.

“Good game to get, especially after a hiatus,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “Everyone played hard and together, and Auble stepped up big time in her first career start.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Lady Mustangs. Behind Auble and Lenz’s 22, Nicole Chuang and Allie Miller each added 12. Lexi Hernandez pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds to lead everyone, with Alli VanKooten grabbing a career-high 14.

The Master’s will play Dordt University (IA) on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in their final game of the Hope International Christmas Classic. It will be the first time the two teams have played each other since the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship tournament on March 19, 2022. Dordt won that game 72-56. Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...