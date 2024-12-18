header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
| Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024

Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master’s University women’s basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.

The 104 points put up by the Lady Mustangs (6-3) was a season high and the most since they beat Corban (OR) 105-62 on Nov. 10, 2023.

TMU hit 43 of 95 shots (45 percent) and dominated the boards with 69 rebounds. Thirty of those 69 rebounds were offensive, which resulted in 28 second chance points.

The 95 attempted field goals breaks the record of 92 set against Saint Katherine during the 2018-19 season. The 43 made field goals fell four shy of the all-time mark, while the 69 rebounds was three shy of the record 72 set against Life Pacific during that 2018-19 season.

The defense held the Knights to 28 percent shooting and forced 27 turnovers, which netted The Master’s another 26 points.

“Good game to get, especially after a hiatus,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “Everyone played hard and together, and Auble stepped up big time in her first career start.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Lady Mustangs. Behind Auble and Lenz’s 22, Nicole Chuang and Allie Miller each added 12. Lexi Hernandez pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds to lead everyone, with Alli VanKooten grabbing a career-high 14.

The Master’s will play Dordt University (IA) on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in their final game of the Hope International Christmas Classic. It will be the first time the two teams have played each other since the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship tournament on March 19, 2022. Dordt won that game 72-56. Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs

Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master's University women's basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech

Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
In a match up between two Top-10 teams, No. 9 The Master's University men's basketball knocked off No. 6 Montana Tech 73-70 Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Go 2-0 at Cactus Classic

Mustangs Go 2-0 at Cactus Classic
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
Behind Kaleb Lowery's fifth double-double of the season, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Montana State-Northern 76-66 Monday, Dec. 16 at the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Bounce Back with Win

Mustangs Bounce Back with Win
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
The Master's University men's basketball team opened up the Cactus Classic with a 91-64 win over Montana Western Saturday, Dec. 14 in Glendale, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14: CIF Southern Section Launches TV Show

Dec. 14: CIF Southern Section Launches TV Show
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
The CIF Southern Section office has announced the upcoming premiere of "CIF Southern Section This Week,” a new sports series set to air on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 8: SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Jan. 8, 2025.
Jan. 8: SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge
Continuing through Jan. 16, 2025, join the LA County Library Winter Reading Club challenge to earn prizes and help reach the communal reading goal of 1 million minutes. Simply log at least 400 minutes of reading to complete the challenge.
Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge
LA County Green Lights Major Improvement Project for The Old Road in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that provides connectivity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is frequently used by locals when traffic on Interstate 5 is snarled due to inclement weather and emergency closures.
LA County Green Lights Major Improvement Project for The Old Road in Santa Clarita
Princess Cruises Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining and Premium Cruising
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been awarded top honors from some of the most respected travel industry organizations worldwide.
Princess Cruises Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining and Premium Cruising
Newhall School District Governing Board, Representatives for 2025
The Newhall School District Governing Board members held their annual organizational meeting on Dec. 17 to elect 2025 Governing Board officers and representatives.
Newhall School District Governing Board, Representatives for 2025
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Business, Nonprofit Grants
Grants are available to assist businesses and nonprofits that continue to face financial impacts of the Covod-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses can receive grants of $3,000 or $5,000 to support their recovery efforts. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2024.
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Business, Nonprofit Grants
Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master's University women's basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Santa Clarita Seeks Hart Mansion Museum Curator
Do you have a passion for historical preservation and conservation? The city of Santa Clarita is looking for a dedicated professional to oversee the daily care of the William S. Hart Park Museum, its collections and exhibits.
Santa Clarita Seeks Hart Mansion Museum Curator
Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech
In a match up between two Top-10 teams, No. 9 The Master's University men's basketball knocked off No. 6 Montana Tech 73-70 Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
In its 10th year of operation, and, as it does every weekend throughout the year. the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Coffee With a Cop, along with a holiday toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Valencia Hills Community Church.
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church in Newhall will welcome hundreds of neighbors to the church campus on Saturday, Dec. 21, for its annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements headquartered in Valencia, has announced that Lief was recognized with the “Stars of the 101 Innovation Award” from the Association for Corporate Growth 101 Corridor chapter.
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
Mustangs Go 2-0 at Cactus Classic
Behind Kaleb Lowery's fifth double-double of the season, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Montana State-Northern 76-66 Monday, Dec. 16 at the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Go 2-0 at Cactus Classic
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that Los Angeles county has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of Chiquita Canyon Landfill, seeking to address ongoing environmental and public health hazards caused by the landfill’s operations and seek relief for impacted communities under siege.
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched the Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program, an initiative designed by the Medical Debt Coalition, which is working together to address the growing crisis of medical debt that disproportionately affects vulnerable communities across the county.
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
SCVNews.com