July 11
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner
| Thursday, Jul 11, 2024

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropCreativity in Every Corner

Santa Clarita is known, not only for its scenic open spaces and family-friendly community, but also for its commitment to nurturing the arts and fostering a thriving, dynamic environment where creativity can flourish. The arts play a pivotal role in enhancing our City, offering a medium for expression, dialogue and community building. In Santa Clarita, we are fortunate to have a diverse array of artists, displaying their talents which cater to a variety of different tastes and interests. No matter where you are, you’ll be able to locate a number of engaging art exhibits, underscoring the fact that our City is alive with artistic expression.

From Canyon Country to Valencia, Newhall to Saugus, there are multiple locations displaying art exhibits free for everyone to enjoy. Starting in Canyon Country, experience “Flawless Chaos” by Angel Barris through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch (18601 Soledad Canyon Road). This exhibit embodies chaos and order, showcasing a series of vibrant portraits by the artist. Barris’ use of diverse materials such as acrylics, oils, laundry detergent and markers on canvas brings each piece to life in a flurry of color, patterns and texture. Just down the street at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway), Deitra Charles brings us “Character Strengths” through Wednesday, September 11, which features a collection of expressive paintings that explore themes of family, community and peace.

Over in Old Town Newhall, immerse yourself in a “Symphony of Color” by Zony Gordon from Thursday, July 18 through Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (24500 Main Street). Gordon, an award-winning Impressionist artist in watercolor and mixed media, explores a wide array of subjects as she showcases her art in various themes such as landscapes, seascapes, abstracts and flowers. As you traverse Main Street, you’ll find yourself at Santa Clarita’s premiere venue for live theatre and comedy: The MAIN (24266 Main Street)! Not only can you find incredible productions weekly at The MAIN, it is also home to Harry Gamboa Jr.’s exhibit, “Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era,” which can be seen through Monday, August 5. This exhibition showcases a collection of black and white images featuring several diverse performers currently enrolled in our very own CalArts! If you’re stopping in for a show, don’t miss this unique artistic adventure.

As we make our way into Valencia, from now through Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Valencia Public Library Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard) features the thought-provoking experience, “The Human Condition,” where May Roded explores behavioral psychology and identity through printmaking. As you can tell through her work, she is curious about the relationships we develop with symbols, material possessions and time, which ultimately influence and become a part of our identity.

Finally, one that I am fortunate to enjoy on a daily basis – the First Floor Gallery in City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard), showcases “Celebrating Diversity.” Through Wednesday, Sept. 18, you can walk through Santa Clarita City Hall’s First Floor gallery and view an exciting collection of artworks from a diverse group of artists, each celebrating the myriad of cultures, perspectives and identities that enrich our community. With a wide range of mediums, each piece of artwork collectively reflects our shared human experience and aims to foster dialogue and understanding through compelling narratives.

Santa Clarita’s art scene is a vibrant mosaic of creativity with each and every one of these displays offering a unique experience. By exploring these diverse exhibits, residents and visitors alike can engage with the rich artistic expressions that make our City such an incredible place to live, work and play. Whether you’re an art aficionado or simply looking to enjoy a day of cultural enrichment, Santa Clarita’s art exhibits provide endless opportunities for discovery and inspiration. For more information on all aspects of art in the City, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner
SCVNews.com