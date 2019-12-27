Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s annual Holiday Board Awards Luncheon took place on December 10 at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall.
Board Awards honorees were selected by the nonprofit organization’s executive committee and CEO.
This year’s recipients are:
Tom Veloz Board Member of the Year: Lee Watters
This award is named after 1988’s SCV Man of the Year and former Board Member Tom Veloz, whose time on the board was exemplified by his commitment and dedication to the club and youth of Santa Clarita. Each year it is awarded to a board member who shows the same level of commitment and dedication as Mr. Veloz.
Sam Dixon Legacy Award: Santa Clarita Concrete
This award was established in 1974 in honor of Reverend Samuel Dixon, a founding board member of what was then the Boys Club of Newhall-Saugus. This annual accolade is presented to a local business or individual who has contributed significant time and effort to the Club. Wayne Crawford accepted on behalf of his company.
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Sam Dixon Legacy Award winner Wayne Crawford on behalf of Santa Clarita Concrete, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.
Employee of the Year: Cecil Hammock
This marks the second year we are presenting this award. Recipients are chosen based on their commitment and dedication to the club. Cecil enjoys the title of Athletic Coordinator for the clubhouse in Newhall. He has worked for the club for 10 years.
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Employee of the Year Cecil Hammock, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.
Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year Award: Dave Reeves
Established in 1983 to recognize an outstanding individual whose time and energy have made a significant impact in club programs and/or fundraising. Dave was out of town so his wife Cindy accepted on his behalf.
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Cindy Reeves, wife of Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year honoree Dave Reeves, and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.
Gary Condie Special Recognition Award
This award is given to individuals and businesses whose support of the club in recent years deserves special recognition. As we like to say, “You can never say ‘thank you’ too much.” This award is just a small way for us to say “thank you” to these incredible individuals and businesses.
This year, three outstanding companies were recognized in the Board Awards:
* Mercedes-Benz of Valencia (Chris Paz accepting)
* Steve Kim of Sand Canyon Country Club (Mark Kagaon accepting on Mr. Kim’s behalf)
* Westfield Valencia Town Center (Lewis Bean and Audra Cheney accepting)
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Chris Paz of Mercedez-Benz of Valencia, and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman; Mark Kagaon and kids, representing Steve Kim of the Sand Canyon Country Club; and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman; Lewis Bean and Audra Cheney of Westfield Valencia Town Center; and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.
The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s James T. Ventress Clubhouse is located at 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall 91321. For more information, phone 661-254-2582 or visit http://www.scvbgc.org.
