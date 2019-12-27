[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
| Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Board Member of the Year Lee Watters, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019
Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Board Member of the Year Lee Watters, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

 

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s annual Holiday Board Awards Luncheon took place on December 10 at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall.

Board Awards honorees were selected by the nonprofit organization’s executive committee and CEO.

This year’s recipients are:

Tom Veloz Board Member of the Year: Lee Watters
This award is named after 1988’s SCV Man of the Year and former Board Member Tom Veloz, whose time on the board was exemplified by his commitment and dedication to the club and youth of Santa Clarita. Each year it is awarded to a board member who shows the same level of commitment and dedication as Mr. Veloz.

Sam Dixon Legacy Award: Santa Clarita Concrete
This award was established in 1974 in honor of Reverend Samuel Dixon, a founding board member of what was then the Boys Club of Newhall-Saugus. This annual accolade is presented to a local business or individual who has contributed significant time and effort to the Club. Wayne Crawford accepted on behalf of his company.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Sam Dixon Legacy Award winner Wayne Crawford on behalf of Santa Clarita Concrete, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Sam Dixon Legacy Award winner Wayne Crawford on behalf of Santa Clarita Concrete, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Employee of the Year: Cecil Hammock
This marks the second year we are presenting this award. Recipients are chosen based on their commitment and dedication to the club. Cecil enjoys the title of Athletic Coordinator for the clubhouse in Newhall. He has worked for the club for 10 years.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Employee of the Year Cecil Hammock, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Employee of the Year Cecil Hammock, CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year Award: Dave Reeves
Established in 1983 to recognize an outstanding individual whose time and energy have made a significant impact in club programs and/or fundraising. Dave was out of town so his wife Cindy accepted on his behalf.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Cindy Reeves, wife of Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year honoree Dave Reeves, and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Cindy Reeves, wife of Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year honoree Dave Reeves, and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Gary Condie Special Recognition Award
This award is given to individuals and businesses whose support of the club in recent years deserves special recognition. As we like to say, “You can never say ‘thank you’ too much.” This award is just a small way for us to say “thank you” to these incredible individuals and businesses.

This year, three outstanding companies were recognized in the Board Awards:
* Mercedes-Benz of Valencia (Chris Paz accepting)

* Steve Kim of Sand Canyon Country Club (Mark Kagaon accepting on Mr. Kim’s behalf)

* Westfield Valencia Town Center (Lewis Bean and Audra Cheney accepting)

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Chris Paz of Mercedez-Benz of Valencia, and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman, Chris Paz of Mercedez-Benz of Valencia, and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman; Mark Kagaon and kids, representing Steve Kim of the Sand Canyon Country Club; and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman; Mark Kagaon and kids, representing Steve Kim of the Sand Canyon Country Club; and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman; Lewis Bean and Audra Cheney of Westfield Valencia Town Center; and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

Boys & Girls Club Santa Clarita Valley Governing Board of Directors President Ann-Marie Bjorkman; Lewis Bean and Audra Cheney of Westfield Valencia Town Center; and CEO Matthew Nelson, Dec. 10, 2019.

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s James T. Ventress Clubhouse is located at 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall 91321. For more information, phone 661-254-2582 or visit http://www.scvbgc.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
12-27-2019 Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
12-20-2019 Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
12-20-2019 Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite
12-20-2019 Van Hook to Receive SCV Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award
12-19-2019 Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Health Extends Cold Weather Alert for AV, Mountains
The Los Angeles County Health Officer on Friday extended a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and local mountains through Wednesday, January 1, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for below-freezing temperatures.
County Health Extends Cold Weather Alert for AV, Mountains
Women’s Basketball: CSUN Travels to SDSU Saturday; to Host HIU Dec. 31
California State University, Northridge's women's basketball team will wrap up the non-conference portion of the 2019-20 schedule with a pair of games Saturday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Women’s Basketball: CSUN Travels to SDSU Saturday; to Host HIU Dec. 31
Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's annual Holiday Board Awards Luncheon took place on December 10 at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall.
Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
CHP Escorting Traffic on I-5 Through Reopened Grapevine
California Highway Patrol officers from the Fort Tejon area and Newhall area began escorting vehicles in both directions on Interstate 5 in the Grapevine north of the Santa Clarita Valley a few minutes after 11 Friday morning.
CHP Escorting Traffic on I-5 Through Reopened Grapevine
Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien
The Santa Clarita Valley has two high school basketball teams competing in The Classic at Damien which started Thursday and will run through Monday at Damien High School in La Verne.
Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien
Santa Clarita Valley Shoppers Return to Stores on ‘Boxing Day’
With the gifts unwrapped and the wish lists granted, thousands of Santa Clarita Valley shoppers returned to stores the day after Christmas, called Boxing Day in the United Kingdom as people pack up and move to new residences for the New Year.
Santa Clarita Valley Shoppers Return to Stores on ‘Boxing Day’
Deputies Make Multiple Christmas Day Arrests
While residents across the Santa Clarita Valley prepared for or cleaned up from their Christmas Day festivities, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were booking burglary suspects.
Deputies Make Multiple Christmas Day Arrests
Frazier Park Woman Charged with Felony Narcotics Sales
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a woman only identified as a Frazier Park resident on felony narcotics charges at a Newhall Park and Ride lot Monday night.
Frazier Park Woman Charged with Felony Narcotics Sales
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Sunday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Sunday
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
By definition, a pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
SCV’s Top Cop Bids Farewell to SCV Sheriff’s Station
After nearly three years of being the top cop in Santa Clarita, Thursday marked Capt. Robert Lewis’ final day as the leader of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
SCV’s Top Cop Bids Farewell to SCV Sheriff’s Station
Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train
Celebrate the New Year onboard this party train filled with food and colorful characters on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train
MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team
MaxPreps named Canyon High School’s Jarrett Reeser to the 2019 California All-State First Team on Thursday on .
MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
A dead body was found in a big rig in the Grapevine Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of end-of-the-year arts-related events, as well as the line-up that helps kick-off 2020.
Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events
Parents Mistake Son for Possible Burglar After Christmas Surprise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a robbery, which turned out to be a son surprising his parents for Christmas in Saugus.
Parents Mistake Son for Possible Burglar After Christmas Surprise
Snow Prompts I-5 Shut Down Through Grapevine
Snowfall reported on Christmas night has prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down traffic going through the Grapevine on Interstate 5, according to CHP officer Michael Gubelli.
Snow Prompts I-5 Shut Down Through Grapevine
Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita
A high-speed pursuit which began in Hollywood Christmas Day ran through Santa Clarita, with speeds allegedly surpassing 110 mph, according to officials.
Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
%d bloggers like this: