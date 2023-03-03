header image

Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club
| Friday, Mar 3, 2023

The Keystone Club at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Breaking Barriers Career Expo on March 24 and April 21.

The event is open to Santa Clarita Valley high school teens ages 14-17.

The first Breaking Barriers Career Expo will be held Friday, March 24 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

The second Breaking Barriers Career Expo will be held Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Clubhouse, 19425 Stillmore St., Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The Keystone Club from the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita focuses on developing leadership skills and serving the community. As Keystone the club is hosting a career expo centered around the topic of “Reaching Equity in our Diversity” and “Breaking Barriers.”

The officers of the Keystone Club released the following statement about the Breaking Barriers Career Expo:

“We believe that a great way to combat issues over racism and inequality is by creating awareness on the opportunities available in different career fields to a diverse community. We hope to create an event that opens the door to a diverse community on various career options that they may have not thought of before. In many career fields we see a lack of racial diversity and this may be because it never seemed like a possibility.”

If you are a company with a great Diversity, Equity And Inclusion initiative that would like to be included in this career expo please contact Ishs@scvbgc.org.

Keystone Club
