Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club

The Keystone Club at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Breaking Barriers Career Expo on March 24 and April 21.
The event is open to Santa Clarita Valley high school teens ages 14-17.
The first Breaking Barriers Career Expo will be held Friday, March 24 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
The second Breaking Barriers Career Expo will be held Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Clubhouse, 19425 Stillmore St., Canyon Country, CA 91351.
The Keystone Club from the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita focuses on developing leadership skills and serving the community. As Keystone the club is hosting a career expo centered around the topic of “Reaching Equity in our Diversity” and “Breaking Barriers.”
The officers of the Keystone Club released the following statement about the Breaking Barriers Career Expo:
“We believe that a great way to combat issues over racism and inequality is by creating awareness on the opportunities available in different career fields to a diverse community. We hope to create an event that opens the door to a diverse community on various career options that they may have not thought of before. In many career fields we see a lack of racial diversity and this may be because it never seemed like a possibility.”
If you are a company with a great Diversity, Equity And Inclusion initiative that would like to be included in this career expo please contact Ishs@scvbgc.org.
The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master's University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.
With a track record of successful community development in the Santa Clarita Valley, New Urban West, has announced its new agreement with the property owner of Whittaker-Bermite to plan and develop the site into a new, mixed-use village at the center of the City.
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications.
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
