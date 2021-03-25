Local Food Delivery Service Donates $1,000 to Boys & Girls Club SCV

When WeGoSCV launched a cause campaign last June to support the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, it wasn’t intended to keep going.
But as the pandemic continued and the Club continued critical services providing in-person learning support, social and emotional support, and childcare so parents and guardians could get back to work, WeGoSCV kept the campaign going.
After a year of business not-as-usual, WeGoSCV has raised $1,000 thanks to customers using coupon code “SCVBGC” at checkout when placing online food delivery orders.
“When we launched our first ever online giving campaign for the Club we meant for it to be a one month campaign but as the orders kept coming and the coupon code kept being used we decided to keep it going,” said Rob Gardner, WeGoSCV owner. “It’s been great for our customers, who need a safe way to receive meals, to have the opportunity to make an impact in the community. We are proud to be helping the Club in its mission to help more young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”
Founded in 1968, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides, academic support, a second home, and builds leaders for over 5,000 local youth. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available).
“We’re almost through the hardest time in recent history, yet, some things have not changed, like how much people in Santa Clarita care about the next generation,” said Matt Nelson, chief executive office for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Thanks to people and companies like WeGoSCV we’ve never stopped supporting our local children and teens.”
Learn about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley at www.scvbgc.org.
About WeGoSCV
WeGo Delivers is a local delivery service in Santa Clarita that started in 2019 delivers restaurant food, grocery, and retail items. Visit WeGoSCV.com for details.
