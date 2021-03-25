header image

1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Local Food Delivery Service Donates $1,000 to Boys & Girls Club SCV
| Thursday, Mar 25, 2021

WeGoSCV Boys&Girls ClubWhen WeGoSCV launched a cause campaign last June to support the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, it wasn’t intended to keep going.

But as the pandemic continued and the Club continued critical services providing in-person learning support, social and emotional support, and childcare so parents and guardians could get back to work, WeGoSCV kept the campaign going.

After a year of business not-as-usual, WeGoSCV has raised $1,000 thanks to customers using coupon code “SCVBGC” at checkout when placing online food delivery orders.

“When we launched our first ever online giving campaign for the Club we meant for it to be a one month campaign but as the orders kept coming and the coupon code kept being used we decided to keep it going,” said Rob Gardner, WeGoSCV owner. “It’s been great for our customers, who need a safe way to receive meals, to have the opportunity to make an impact in the community. We are proud to be helping the Club in its mission to help more young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

Founded in 1968, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides, academic support, a second home, and builds leaders for over 5,000 local youth. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available).

“We’re almost through the hardest time in recent history, yet, some things have not changed, like how much people in Santa Clarita care about the next generation,” said Matt Nelson, chief executive office for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Thanks to people and companies like WeGoSCV we’ve never stopped supporting our local children and teens.”

Learn about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley at www.scvbgc.org.

About WeGoSCV
WeGo Delivers is a local delivery service in Santa Clarita that started in 2019 delivers restaurant food, grocery, and retail items. Visit WeGoSCV.com for details.
April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum

April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual "Meet the Grant Makers" panel presentation and seminar on Thursday, April 8, at noon Pacific Time.
FULL STORY...

Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners

Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.
FULL STORY...

March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary

March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
FULL STORY...

March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships

March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Detects More Variant Cases; SCV Cases Total 27,065
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 92 new deaths and 666 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials continue to track highly transmissible variant cases.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Detects More Variant Cases; SCV Cases Total 27,065
Castaic District to Resume Full-Day In-Person Instruction April 19
The Castaic Union School District will resume full-day in-person instruction on Monday, April 19, CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle said in an email to Castaic families Wednesday.
Castaic District to Resume Full-Day In-Person Instruction April 19
Parking Enforcement to Resume Countywide April 1
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Parking Enforcement Detail will again enforce all parking violations beginning Thursday, April 1, the department announced Wednesday.
Parking Enforcement to Resume Countywide April 1
City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan
At the March 23 Council Meeting, the city of Santa Clarita presented "Santa Clarita 2025," the next five-year strategic plan.
City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan
Supes OK More Valencia Project Updates, Vaccination Rollout
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.
Supes OK More Valencia Project Updates, Vaccination Rollout
Newsom Appoints Rob Bonta as California’s First Filipino-American Attorney General
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday appointed Filipino-American Assemblyman Rob Bonta, a progressive Democrat from Oakland, as California’s next attorney general.
Newsom Appoints Rob Bonta as California’s First Filipino-American Attorney General
SoCal Edison to Hold SCV Community Meetings Thursday
Southern California Edison officials plan to give residents a chance Thursday to ask questions and speak with them directly during two online meetings to discuss Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
SoCal Edison to Hold SCV Community Meetings Thursday
Production Team for 93rd Oscars Welcomes New Talent, Show Veterans
The Oscars show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Wednesday announced 14 key members of the production team for the 93rd Oscars, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25.
Production Team for 93rd Oscars Welcomes New Talent, Show Veterans
Former Cougar Kilian Zierer Named to CCCAA Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons football student-athlete Kilian Zierer has been named to the 2019-20 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Former Cougar Kilian Zierer Named to CCCAA Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll
Santa Clarita Creates COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to administer the program and disperse assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Santa Clarita Creates COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Deputy Ayala from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, whose house burned down Saturday.
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Nears Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,034
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 490 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as improving metrics bring the county near the threshold for the state's less-restrictive Orange Tier.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Nears Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,034
April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual "Meet the Grant Makers" panel presentation and seminar on Thursday, April 8, at noon Pacific Time.
April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum
Donaldson Company Expands iCue Connected Filtration Service for Industrial Collectors
Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and solutions based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announces new capabilities and user experience updates to the company’s iCue connected filtration service.
Donaldson Company Expands iCue Connected Filtration Service for Industrial Collectors
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Construction on the Interstate 5 corridor in the Santa Clarita Valley may start as early as this summer, pending approval from Metro’s board of directors Thursday.
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Agua Dulce Restaurant Owner Loses Thousands to Power Scam, Offers Warning
An Agua Dulce restaurant owner said fear over his business potentially losing power became a cautionary tale for others about a power scam after an internet thief took $6,800 out of his pocket last week.
Agua Dulce Restaurant Owner Loses Thousands to Power Scam, Offers Warning
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attacking Elderly Woman, Threatening Others
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies believe he assaulted an elderly woman, threatened other victims, and attempted to steal firearms from the residence’s safe.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attacking Elderly Woman, Threatening Others
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 9 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 516 new cases countywide of COVID-19, with 27,017 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
