January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
| Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
fire map acton

Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.

The fire, dubbed the Lidia Fire, is reportedly at 50 acres.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

Visit www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/1/8/lidia-fire/.
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.
Canyon Country Yoshinoya Destroyed in Fire
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
Canyon Country Yoshinoya Destroyed in Fire
Red Flag Warning Continues for SCV, Hurst Fire Threatens Newhall Pass
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
Red Flag Warning Continues for SCV, Hurst Fire Threatens Newhall Pass
The National Weather Service has continued the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning
The National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Jimmy Carter isn't recognized as an official federal holiday, however, some organizations and businesses will be closed by the day of observance.
Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2025 Student Scholarship Program.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
SCV Water Elects Gutzeit Board President
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors has selected Director Maria Gutzeit to serve as Board President in 2025, while Directors Bill Cooper and Gary Martin were selected to serve as Vice Presidents at the board's regular meeting on Jan. 7.
SCV Water Elects Gutzeit Board President
DoorDash Service Remains Suspended in Santa Clarita, L.A. Areas
In response to ongoing fires throughout Los Angeles County, DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol to pause operations in affected areas, including Santa Clarita.
DoorDash Service Remains Suspended in Santa Clarita, L.A. Areas
Jan. 15: Free Webinar on Mastering Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Mastering Ecommerce: From Foundations to Advanced Strategies, Part 2, Buyer Personas & Digital Marketing Essentials, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 10-11 a.m.
Jan. 15: Free Webinar on Mastering Ecommerce
Barger Comments on L.A. County Measure E (Firefighting) Implementation Plan
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger recently issued a statement regarding how Measure E funds will benefit the county's firefighting capabilities.
Barger Comments on L.A. County Measure E (Firefighting) Implementation Plan
TMU in Fifth for the Learfield Directors' Cup
At the midway point of the 2024-25 athletic year, The Master's University is in fifth place among all NAIA schools for the annual Learfield Directors' Cup.
TMU in Fifth for the Learfield Directors' Cup
Lady Mustangs win GSAC opener in OT
Nicole Chuang poured in 10 points in the final seconds of regulation and in the overtime period to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 72-68 overtime win against Hope International Saturday, Jan. 4 in Fullerton.
Lady Mustangs win GSAC opener in OT
Red Flag Warning Continues for SCV, Hurst Fire Threatens Newhall Pass
The National Weather Service has continued the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Red Flag Warning Continues for SCV, Hurst Fire Threatens Newhall Pass
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Wildfires Burn in Pacific Palisades, Altadena
A wildfire in Los Angeles's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, driven by extreme winds, rapidly grew to more than 3,000 acres on Tuesday, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate the affluent enclave overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Wildfires Burn in Pacific Palisades, Altadena
Barger Proclaims Local Emergency for Windstorm
As extremely strong winds continue to pose widespread risk of power outages, wildfires, and other hazards, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has signed an emergency proclamation to bolster response and recovery work. 
Barger Proclaims Local Emergency for Windstorm
Jan. 8: Ceremony at SCV Sheriff's Station Honors Deputy 'Jake' Kuredjian
A memorial highway dedication ceremony honoring Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the site of Kuredjian's memorial on Poe Parkway and Stevenson Ranch Parkway.
Jan. 8: Ceremony at SCV Sheriff's Station Honors Deputy 'Jake' Kuredjian
California DMV Invites Public to Mobile Driver's License Hackathon Public Briefing
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will host a public briefing on Jan. 10, 2025, from 12 PM to 1 PM, to highlight insights and outcomes from its 2024 Mobile Driver's License Hackathons.
California DMV Invites Public to Mobile Driver's License Hackathon Public Briefing
Jan.16: Homeless Initiative Seeks Community Input for 2025-26 Draft Funding
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative invites the community to attend a webinar about its Draft Funding Recommendations for addressing and preventing homelessness in Fiscal Year 2025-26.
Jan.16: Homeless Initiative Seeks Community Input for 2025-26 Draft Funding
Jan. 14: Fostering Youth Independence Kicks off New Year With Opportunity to Become Ally to a Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new "Allies" to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
Jan. 14: Fostering Youth Independence Kicks off New Year With Opportunity to Become Ally to a Local Foster Youth
DMV Industry Business Customers To Now Use Online Payment Channel
The California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that industry business customers, including registration services and vehicle dealerships, currently "posting fees" (a type of payment-only transaction) at an Industry Business Center (IBC) or other DMV office will instead be required to use the DMV's Vehicle Industry Services online channel. 
DMV Industry Business Customers To Now Use Online Payment Channel
Longest-Serving COC Employee Retires After 44 Years of Service
Mojdeh Mahn, associate dean of learning resources and director of The Learning Center (TLC) at College of the Canyons, remembers the first time she stepped foot on campus as a 17-year-old.
Longest-Serving COC Employee Retires After 44 Years of Service
Barger Issues Statement on Upcoming Windstorm and High Fire Risk
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, as Los Angeles County braces for a significant and widespread windstorm beginning today and lasting for two days:
Barger Issues Statement on Upcoming Windstorm and High Fire Risk
Jan. 12: CBS Film Series Presents 'Boy on the Run'
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to its showing of "Boy on the Run" on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. in the CBS Social Hall, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 12: CBS Film Series Presents 'Boy on the Run'
Supes Unanimously Approve Day of Mourning for Late President Jimmy Carter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as a Day of Mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.
Supes Unanimously Approve Day of Mourning for Late President Jimmy Carter
