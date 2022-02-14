header image

Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
| Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Bridge to Home

Bridge to Home is excited to break ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter. The groundbreaking will take place at the shelter site located at 23031 Drayton Street, on Monday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. This crucial project has been a long-time coming and will make an immense impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This project has truly been a community effort,” said Bridge to Home Board president Tracey Carpentier. “We have had local residents, organizations and builders contribute very generous donations to this important cause. Although we have made great strides, we still need to raise additional funds. I encourage the community to look into naming opportunities and consider donating to this exciting project.”

The new facility will have space to house 60 individuals. It will also offer the first family shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley, with accommodations for eight families. A large, functional kitchen will offer dedicated volunteers’ adequate space and amenities to prepare and serve meals with greater efficiency. Every space in the new facility will be thoughtfully designed – including places for clients to meet and engage in case management and workshops, as well as a technology center with access to education, job training and housing resources.

“For our clients, this new shelter will literally be life-changing,” said Bridge to Home executive director Chris Najarro. “It will provide the amenities and resources they need, to make that critical bridge from homelessness to housing. Things that we take for granted, such as running water, a working kitchen and bathroom plumbing, will make a marked difference in their daily lives and the services Bridge to Home provides.”

If you would like to donate to the shelter project, please visit btohome.org and donate today!
