March 21
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway)
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
| Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
TMU Brownwell
Cason Brownell (1) went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI leading The Master's to a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine, Calif. Photo by John Duncan.


Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master’s University needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.

The second baseman’s 3-RBI double in the top of the first scored Austin YoungTy Beck and Miles Henderson. His solo shot in the sixth, the second of the year for Brownell, was all the offense the Mustangs (16-10, 4-8) needed.

The Warriors added a run in the bottom of the third and two more in the eighth to get to within a run, but Ryan Mathiesen came on in the bottom of the ninth to get the save.

The Mustangs used six pitchers in the game, with Robbie Schardt getting the start. He went 3.0 IP, giving up one earned run on three hits and struck out four. He was followed by Nolan Inouye for 2.0, Ryan Shalkevich for 2.0, Cale Mathisen for 0.2, Gage Webster for 0.1, and finally Mathiesen came on for his fifth save of the season. Inouye gets the win to go to 2-0 on the season.

Brownell finished 2 for 4, with Joe DeFrancisco also getting two hits. As a team, the Mustangs finished with 10 hits but struck out 13 times.

The Master’s will be back home at Lou Herwaldt Stadium this weekend for a 3-game series against No. 9 Jessup University. First pitch Friday is at 2 p.m.
