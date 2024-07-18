Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball

Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master’s University.

An All-Foothill League selection this past season, Lite hit .304 in 21 games helping the Centurions to a 9-3 league record.

“Baseball has been a main thing throughout my life and I’ve always wanted to continue to play through college,” Lite said. “But the religion aspect is also something that I really wanted to grow. I feel like I haven’t been as diligent on it as I wanted to, and I feel like this is a great place, and it’s my hometown. I’m just five minutes down the street and I feel like it’s a great place to do it.”

TMU head coach Monte Brooks loves the versatility Toby brings to the infield.

“Toby brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Brooks said. “He’s a communicator with leadership skills who has a passion to get better. I like the eagerness and desire to really get after it and take on the challenge of getting better.”

