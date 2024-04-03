Cal Grant Deadline Extended to May 2

Good news for students hoping to secure financial aid for the 2024-25 academic year: The deadline to apply for the Cal Grant has been extended to May 2, 2024.

The extension, approved by the California Legislature and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, was made in response to the mired rollout of the redesigned Free Application for Federal Student Aid application form earlier this year.

Meant to simplify the application process and increase financial aid eligibility for low-and moderate-income students, the new FAFSA filing system was met with delays and glitches, causing anxiety among students and families.

“We strongly urge students to take full advantage of this much-needed extension,” said Tom Bilbruck, associate dean of student financial services at the college. “The Financial Aid Office is available to answer any questions they may have about the new form.”

To speak with a COC financial aid representative, students can call (661) 362-3215 or seek in-person services on the Valencia (Canyons Hall, First Floor) or Canyon Country (Student Services & Learning Resource Center, 2nd Floor) campus. Both offices are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Additional resources for students include California Student Aid Commission webinars that are designed to guide them through the process of completing the FAFSA or CADAA. Students can sign up for a webinar at castudentaid.org/c4c.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the new FAFSA form will expand eligibility for Federal Pell Grants. An estimated 61,000 new students will be eligible for a grant and an additional 1.5 million will also be eligible to receiving a maximum Pell Grant award. For the 2023–24 award year, the maximum Pell Grant award was $7,395.

To be considered for the Cal Grant for the 2024-25 academic year, students must complete the 2024-2025 FAFSA or California Dream Act Application (CADAA) by May 2.

For more information about the COC Financial Aid department, please click here.

