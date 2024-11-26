Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys

The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance is John Luther Adams’ (Music BFA 1973) Waves & Particles, featuring the JACK Quartet. The album is the third recorded with the acclaimed string quartet through the Cold Blue Music label and was commissioned by Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, Summer Stages Dance at The Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, and Liz Gerring Dance Company.

Adams previously won Best Contemporary Classical Composition at the 58th annual Grammy Awards for Become Ocean, which also earned him the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 2014.

Up for Best Jazz Vocal Album is 2022 honorary degree recipient esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento for their joint record Milton + esperanza.

spalding was nominated last year with Fred Hersch for Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Vocal Album for But Not For Me and Alive At The Village Vanguard, respectively.

The 2024 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Find the full list of nominees at the Grammy Awards website.

