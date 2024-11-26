header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 26
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
| Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
Waves-and-Particles

The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance is John Luther Adams’ (Music BFA 1973) Waves & Particles, featuring the JACK Quartet. The album is the third recorded with the acclaimed string quartet through the Cold Blue Music label and was commissioned by Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, Summer Stages Dance at The Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, and Liz Gerring Dance Company.

Adams previously won Best Contemporary Classical Composition at the 58th annual Grammy Awards for Become Ocean, which also earned him the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 2014.

Up for Best Jazz Vocal Album is 2022 honorary degree recipient esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento for their joint record Milton + esperanza.

spalding was nominated last year with Fred Hersch for Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Vocal Album for But Not For Me and Alive At The Village Vanguard, respectively.

The 2024 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Find the full list of nominees at the Grammy Awards website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys

Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
FULL STORY...

COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success

COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.
FULL STORY...

COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway

COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2025 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
FULL STORY...

Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence

Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change

CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Every day for decades, NASA satellites have been collecting data about oceans and continents around the world.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Vote to Explore Creation of New L.A. County Homelessness Department
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to supporting a motion to evaluate the feasibility of instituting a new department to spearhead the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness.
Supes Vote to Explore Creation of New L.A. County Homelessness Department
Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show
The Performing Arts Center will host America's Got Talent top 12 finalist comedian Don McMillan's show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show
Caltrans Warns of Delays Due to Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists to be extra cautious as a record number of Southern California residents are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Caltrans Warns of Delays Due to Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
Dec. 8: Sierra Hillbillies Present ‘Ugly Sweater Square Dance’
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites all to a Ugly Sweater themed Square Dance, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA.
Dec. 8: Sierra Hillbillies Present ‘Ugly Sweater Square Dance’
Volunteer Hub: Connecting Volunteers with Local Causes
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
Volunteer Hub: Connecting Volunteers with Local Causes
Recalled Raw Milk Was Sold in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid consuming voluntarily recalled raw milk due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a retail sample. Many retailers in Los Angeles may have sold recalled raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus.
Recalled Raw Milk Was Sold in L.A. County
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins NAIA Opening Round Match
In a three-set sweep, The Master's University women's volleyball team advanced out of the opening round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament over the Benedictine (KS) Ravens Saturday night, Nov. 23 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins NAIA Opening Round Match
Dec. 1: County Landmarks Light Up in Red for World AIDS Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in marking the 36th annual World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.
Dec. 1: County Landmarks Light Up in Red for World AIDS Day
SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigating Stevenson Ranch Burglaries
Deputies and investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are currently investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Stevenson's Ranch community over the span of one week.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigating Stevenson Ranch Burglaries
Dec.6: Skate Into the Holidays at Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valencia, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Dec.6: Skate Into the Holidays at Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday Promotes ‘Shop Local’
As official Neighborhood Champions for the 6th year, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of the holiday season by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday, an annual event founded by American Express, now celebrating its 15th anniversary. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30 (all day).
Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday Promotes ‘Shop Local’
Canyons Closes Season with 26-21 Bowl Game Victory over Mt. San Jacinto
College of the Canyons football closed out its 2024 campaign with an exciting 26-21 victory over Mt. San Jacinto College in the Southern California Football Association Jersey Mike's Valencia Bowl at Cougar Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Canyons Closes Season with 26-21 Bowl Game Victory over Mt. San Jacinto
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
As part of Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to public safety, small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks.
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
The city of Santa Clarita will host the grand opening of the Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the center at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo
Join a community discussion on retail theft Monday, Dec. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. featuring California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Rick Zbur and a panel of industry experts.
Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo
Dec. 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Dec. 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period
As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the California Highway Patrol is gearing up, too. Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the CHP will activate its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.
Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period
Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The 4th Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will take place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women's Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.
No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
The Thanksgiving holiday is all about gratitude. Being thankful for what we have and all the blessings we have in our lives.
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
SCVNews.com