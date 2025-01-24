Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 97th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry on Thursday, Jan 23. As in years past, CalArtian-helmed films are in the running across the ceremony’s 23 categories.

Among the Oscar nominees with ties to Califoria Institute of the Arts:

James Mangold (Film/Video BFA 1985) earned several nods for his work on the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” including Best Picture with fellow producers Fred Berger and Alex Heineman. The film is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book “Dylan Goes Electric!,” following the singer-songwriter’s (played by Timothée Chalamet) early foray into the world of American folk music.

Mangold was also nominated in the Directing and Writing (Adapted Screenplay) categories, sharing the latter with Jay Cocks.

Chris Sanders (Film/Video BFA 1984) earned his fourth Academy Award nomination with “The Wild Robot,” which competes in the Animated Feature Film category. Sanders shares the nomination with fellow producer Jeff Hermann. The Universal Pictures feature, which Sanders directed and co-wrote with Peter Brown, relates a tale of a mechanical outsider forging unlikely relationships in the wild:

“The Wild Robot” also was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 82nd annual Golden Globes which were held on Jan. 5.

Find the full list of Oscar nominees at Oscars.org.

The 97th annual Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC-TV and streamed on Hulu on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

