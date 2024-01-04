header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
| Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
cal arts children and family emmys

More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.

Those capturing Emmy statuettes included:

Kirsten Lepore (Film/Video MFA 2012) an executive producer of “I Am Groot” on Disney+, which was named Outstanding Short Form Program. Also taking home an Emmy was series supervising producer and fellow CalArtian Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt (Theater BFA 2001).

Henock Lebsekal (Film/Video 2017) and Kendall Nelson (Film/Video 2017) won Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program category for Netflix’s “StoryBots: Answer Time.” The series, a spinoff of the award-winning “Ask the StoryBots,” follows Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they embark on adventures.

In Outstanding Interactive Media, Eric Darnell (Film/Video MFA 1990) captured an Emmy as he was among the executive producers of the nominated VR game Galactic Catch by Baobab Studios. The studio, founded and run by Darnell, also boasted another nomination in the same category: its story-focused RPG Momoguro: Legends of Uno.

In Outstanding Main Title, Sean Jimenez (Film/Video BFA 2007) won an Emmy as production designer on Disney Channel’s Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” The animated series follows gifted 13-year-old Lunella, who assumes the superhero moniker Moon Girl after opening a portal and befriending a T-Rex.

Other Cal Arts alums who captured nominations were:

Monica Marie Contreras (Theater MFA 2002) was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program as a director on Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home.” The series is the second spinoff from beloved teen sitcom “That’s So Raven” (followed by “Cory in the House”), featuring the original star (Raven-Symoné) now living with her childhood best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and their children.

Qadriyyah Shamsid-Deen (Film/Video MFA 2010, Theater MFA 2009) was among the producers nominated for Netflix’s “Waffles + Mochi” in the category Outstanding Preschool Series. The hybrid food and travel series stars a pair of puppets who learn about nutrition from a local grocer played by former first lady Michelle Obama, who also serves as an executive producer. Shamsid-Deen was nominated in the same category in 2022 for “Waffles + Mochi.”

In the category Outstanding Animated Special, Pete Browngardt (Film/Video 2001) was nominated as executive producer and creative director of HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons for “Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular.” Browngardt is a two-time nominee for the Emmy for Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program, once in 2010 for his original series “Uncle Grandpa,” and also in 2013 for “Clarence.”

“The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse,” the Disney+ series executive produced by Paul Rudish (Film/Video BFA 1991), was nominated for Outstanding Animated Special. The series was nominated in three categories (Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Animated Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program, and Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program) at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards.

In the Outstanding Writing for an Animated Children’s or Young Teen Program category, Patrick Harpin (Film/Video BFA 2011) was nominated as a writer on Netflix’s “My Dad the Bounty Hunter.” The CG-animated action series follows the galaxy’s toughest bounty hunter, who has managed to keep his identity a secret from his family on Earth until his two children “accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission.” Harpin also serves as the series’ executive producer.

Dean Wellins (Film/Video 1992) earned a nod in Directing for an Animated Program for his work on Disney+’s “Baymax!,” a spinoff of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’s feature “Big Hero 6” (2014) created by Don Hall (Film/Video BFA 1995). In the same category, fellow CalArtian Hikari Toriumi (Film/Video BFA 2018) is nominated as a director on Netflix’s “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale.”

In the category for Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program, Shannon Tindle (Film/Video 1999) was nominated as the executive producer and writer of Netflix’s “Lost Ollie.” The live action/animation hybrid series follows Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff), a toy who treks across the countryside in search of Billy (Kesler Talbot), the creative young boy who lost him.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards

CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.
FULL STORY...

CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry

CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
In a celebration of cinematic history, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently announced the addition of 25 influential films to the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows

CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is getting some help from the California Climate Action Corps in its ongoing efforts to combat the effects of climate change.
FULL STORY...

CalArts, Fernandeño Tataviam Announce Groundbreaking Scholarship

CalArts, Fernandeño Tataviam Announce Groundbreaking Scholarship
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (FTBMI) and California Institute of the Arts recently announced a first-of-its-kind scholarship to support students who have extensive knowledge of and passion for the Fernandeño Tataviam community.
FULL STORY...

Sundance Film Festival Includes Features by CalArts Alums

Sundance Film Festival Includes Features by CalArts Alums
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
The Sundance Institute has announced the 91 projects selected for the feature films, episodic and new frontier programs for the 40th edition of its festival, which runs Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah. Two alums of California Institute of the Arts are among the announced titles, director Scott Cummings (Film/Video MFA 2007) and actor Ed Harris (Theater BFA 1975).
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
"Through the Years" presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows.
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2024 Awards + Installation will be held Friday, Feb. at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Hytt Valencia.
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Employment Law Update is returning for 2024. Join Brian Koegle, Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, for a comprehensive update on developments in employment law that will be most impactful for your business in the coming year.
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
Bring your favorite stuffie to the Santa Clarita Public Library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Party. Sleepover parties will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch and a Stuffed Toy Slumber Party on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Old Town Newhall Branch.
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
CodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
In furtherance of its commitment to providing transparent and open communication regarding the responsible management of ratepayer funds, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the creation of SCV Water's first Popular Annual Financial Report.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
At its regular board meeting on Jan. 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors approved entering into an agreement with the city of Santa Clarita for the purchase of recycled water from the city’s Vista Canyon Water Factory.
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host the 2024 Update Santa Clarita luncheon with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw have announced the annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Valencia.
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 1 - Sunday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
Grand Central Collective, a Christian church in Newhall will offer licensed early drop off and after school care for all local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
The drive to the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains shouldn’t have been easy this week.
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is offering free "Environmental Defenders" school assemblies to elementary schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the SCV business community to start the new year off with a business networking mixer at Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center for the chamber’s first Business After Hours Mixer of 2024.
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center's Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024.
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
California State University, Northridge men's basketball had five score in double figures as the Matadors won their sixth in a row with an 84-68 triumph at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon at Walter Pyramid.
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy looks back on the nonprofit's past accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in  Santa Clarita.  
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com
%d