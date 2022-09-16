header image

September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season
| Friday, Sep 16, 2022
calarts cnp

California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, with the world premiere of “Scene with Cranes,” written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang. It will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, at the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT) in downtown Los Angeles.

Known for plays of satire, mythology, and steely realism, Octavio Solis is considered one of the most prominent Latino playwrights in America. In this world premiere production, a tight-knit East L.A. family is left shattered in the wake of their youngest son’s mysterious death. Devastated, the mother retraces her son’s final steps in search of the truth. In his signature blend of classic and contemporary, Octavio Solis parallels John Sibelius’ musical masterwork in a play of the same name. Exquisitely visceral, Chi-wang Yang’s direction of “Scene with Cranes” navigates the many avenues of loss, leaving us stranded in a meditation on grief.

“We could not be more excited to produce this beautiful new work from one of our greatest living playwrights,” said Travis Preston, CNP Executive Artistic Director and Dean of the CalArts School of Theater. “Octavio, Chi-wang, and the creative team embody the best of what CNP promises, bold and profoundly moving artists of daring imagination. I can think of no better way to open our 20th season.”

“Scene with Cranes” is a project of Duende CalArts, an initiative of the CalArts Center for New Performance dedicated to developing and producing innovative work emerging from Latinx and Latin American communities and sources. Established in 2009 by Marissa Chibás, Duende CalArts brings prominent and emerging Latinx and Latin American artists from the performance community to develop adventurous projects at CNP. It aims to expand aesthetic boundaries and performance discourse, collaborating with national and international Latinx artists and advancing multilingual works.

For 20 years, CNP, the professional producing arm of California Institute of the Arts, has been an active incubator of new directions in the performing arts. Through ongoing residencies, development support, and presentations on the local, national, and international stage, CNP invests deeply in the creative practices of visionary national and international artists, realizing projects through a commitment to artist-led process.

This season, between September 2022 and May 2023, CNP will produce the world premiere of a new theatrical work from Adrienne Kennedy, “Sisters Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side,” directed by Monty Cole (Feb. 23-26, 2023).

Also slated for release is “The George Project,” an immersive audio experience based on “When This War Is Over, You’re Going to Get It George,” written by artist Emilio Cruz and directed by Juli Crockett.

Artist and director Natalia Lassalle-Morillo will premiere “Pasadizo en Espiral” (“Passage of the Spiral”), a documentary film exploring celebrated Mexican theater company Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol, their ongoing relationship with artists from CalArts Center for New Performance, and children from the Mixteca Region of Mexico.

Creator and performer Peter Mark will present “HA-M-LET” (Spring 2023), a site-specific, multilingual, multimedia performance sourcing material from Shakespeare’s play, pop internet culture, home videos and 3D animation. CNP artists-in-residence include Zola Dee, Rickerby Hinds, Derek Jackson, and Alpert Award winner Kaneza Schaal.

For more information, please visit the Center for New Performance.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 29: Child & Family Center Holds Sober Social Event
The Child & Family Center will host the first Sober Social Event on Thursday, Sept. 29 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Child & Family Center Holds Sober Social Event
Hart District Announces Beginning of Foothill League Competition
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Foothill League Competition will start Friday, Sept. 16.
Hart District Announces Beginning of Foothill League Competition
Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp
TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round
Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is welcoming J Sabry Fine Art to the Santa Clarita Valley with a grand opening ribbon cutting.
Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Council Votes to Take Over SCVHistory Archive, OK’s Funding
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
Council Votes to Take Over SCVHistory Archive, OK’s Funding
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship Sun Princess
Princess Cruises revealed a stunning new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand’s largest ship. It is expected the new ship will accommodate more than 4,000 guests.
Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship Sun Princess
L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A community blood drive will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to donate blood at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Newhall field office at 24427 Newhall Ave. will be closing for renovations beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is still offering registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,777 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
