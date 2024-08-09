Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake

Southern California’s largest inflatable aquapark with obstacle course is now open and floating on Castaic Lake.

California Bounce Systems Cali Splash Park invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to bring your family and friends to enjoy this unique water playground with more than 35 obstacles, slides, bouncers, wiggle bridges and much more.

The Splash Park is open now through Sept. 15, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Children need to be 9 years old to participate on their own. Kids between 4 and 8 can play if accompanied by an adult.

Sessions start every two hours with the duration of two hours. Guests can buy either a two-hour session pass or a full day pass. Season passes are also available and valid Thursday – Sunday of every week without blackout dates through Sept. 15.

Daily session or full day passes range from $28-$43. Season passes are $79-$109.

Castaic Lake offers numerous amenities including a swimming beach, barbecue area, boating rentals, picnic areas and more.

For more information and for tickets visit https://calisplashpark.com.

Cali Splash Park

32132 Castaic Lake Road.

Castaic, CA 91384

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...