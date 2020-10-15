header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
98°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
| Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
CDE Emergency Response Fund

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.

Thousands of students, families, and educators across California have endured weeks of back-to-back challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, power outages, and poor air quality. The new CDE Emergency Response Fund, launched Thursday in partnership with the Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation (CDEF), will support the rapid generation of resources to schools facing unprecedented loss and uncertainty.

“Too many of our school communities are hurting and have endured more challenges than many of us will experience in a lifetime,” Thurmond said. “Californians are resilient, generous, and always have each other’s backs in times of crisis. Let’s continue to come together for our communities in need so they can get back on their feet.”

Those wishing to donate to the CDE Emergency Response Fund can visit its GoFundMe page. Funds will be used for essentials such as food, water, computers, internet hotspots, personal protective equipment, and other supplies.

“It has been amazing to witness the strength and compassion of Californians in response to this devastating wildfire season. Several county offices of education mobilized immediately to gauge need and work with us to direct supplies,” said Jessica Howard, Chief Executive Officer of the CDEF. “Building on other successful partnerships with the California Department of Education, we will provide rapid and flexible support to those in need and ask you to contribute to the CDE Emergency Response Fund so we can continue this important work.”

Last month, at the height of this season’s wildfires, as many as 71 schools and more than 23,000 students were at one time located in known evacuation zones. At least four schools in three counties have been damaged or destroyed.

The new fundraising effort builds on relief work already underway. The CDE, in partnership with the Governor’s Office and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, has worked in recent months to deliver resources to school communities in need, including 40,000 N95 masks to the Butte County Office of Education. The CDE’s emergency response efforts have also secured more than 900 computing and connectivity devices and other essential distance learning accessories, such as headphones and monitors, as communities recover and resume learning.

During a virtual news briefing Thursday, school superintendents from some of the regions hardest hit by tragedies spoke to the tremendous need that remains.

“Whenever schools are impacted by wildfires, there are many hidden costs that are not immediately apparent,” said Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools. “It’s vital that we provide the financial support needed to ensure that student learning is uninterrupted.”

“We are familiar with devastating fire, but we have learned from our past, we are prepared for our present, and we know that no matter how many times we face the flames, we will rise together from the ashes to build our future,” said Mary Sakuma, Butte County Superintendent of Schools. “As our displaced students and their families begin to rebuild, the main areas of need continue to be gift cards for gas, food, and other essential items. We are continually grateful for the support we receive. A special thank you to Superintendent Thurmond and all of CDE for their support of Butte County students.”

Questions about the CDE Emergency Response Fund can be emailed to emergencyservices@cde.ca.gov.

An archived broadcast of Thursday’s full media check-in with the State Superintendent can be viewed on the CDE’s Facebook page.

#####

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program

Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
FULL STORY...

SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students

SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
FULL STORY...

California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires

California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser

Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser
Monday, Oct 12, 2020
The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year

Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Monday, Oct 12, 2020
Educator Jim Klipfel, a teacher at Saugus High School, was recently honored as one of the 2020-2021 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to halt the 2020 census count, and Thursday is the final deadline for residents to be counted.
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,349 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
The board of supervisors unanimously approved a motion to expand high-speed internet access for students and workers in need.
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to adopt a new regional blueprint that will bring arts education to young people throughout LA County.
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Firefighters quickly doused a near-4-acre blaze in Newhall dubbed the "Carl Fire" Wednesday afternoon that prompted mandatory evacuations for some in the area.
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Uber, Lyft Lobby California Appeals Court to Keep Drivers as Contractors
Arguing before a state appeals court Tuesday, Uber and Lyft lawyers predicted fewer rides for consumers, lower earnings for drivers and a spike in drunk-driving accidents if they are forced to classify California drivers as employees instead of contractors.
Uber, Lyft Lobby California Appeals Court to Keep Drivers as Contractors
Parks Services Bureau Caught in Crossfire Between Supes, Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' unanimous approval of a motion Tuesday to fund the Sheriff’s Department’s Parks Services Bureau was the latest salvo in the ongoing budget debate between the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Parks Services Bureau Caught in Crossfire Between Supes, Sheriff
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
In its meeting on Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Grant program.
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
State Panel Recommends More Than 3 Dozen Policing Reforms
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday released recommendations from his policing advisors for improving police response to protests and demonstrations and a series of actions in response.
State Panel Recommends More Than 3 Dozen Policing Reforms
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 283,750 Cases Countywide, 18 New Deaths; SCV Surpasses 6,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 790 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,608 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 283,750 Cases Countywide, 18 New Deaths; SCV Surpasses 6,600 Cases
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will host its fall 2020 star party virtually Friday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
%d bloggers like this: