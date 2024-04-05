CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program

The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.

Fiero, who serves as COC’s deputy chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, spoke about COC’s new program, CELLO, or Canyons Emeritus and Lifelong Learning Opportunities Program. For more program on free Emeritus classes at COC click here.

The SCV division (No. 68) of CalRTA has more than 200 members. The group’s next luncheon meeting will be a catered event in June where it will present 18 scholarships to Santa Clarita Valley high school graduates.

For information about CalRTA or about future meetings,email m.mimikern@ca.rr.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...