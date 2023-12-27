Valencia Show Choir Entertains at SCV CalRTA Lunch

The Santa Clarita Valley Division 68 of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its December luncheon, featuring a performance by members of the Valencia High School choir led by Christine Tavares-Mocha.

The group met Dec. 12 at the Pico Canyon IHOP and held a raffle to support the Division 68 scholarship program for high school seniors.

CalRTA was established 95 years ago and the SCV chapter was founded in 1981 and has over 200 members.

The group’s next luncheon is in March.

For more information, contact Mimi Kern by email at m.mimikern@ca.rr.com or (661) 313-3312.

