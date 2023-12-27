Valencia Show Choir Entertains at SCV CalRTA Lunch

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Division 68 of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its December luncheon, featuring a performance by members of the Valencia High School choir led by Christine Tavares-Mocha.
|
J.R.’s Comedy Club will celebrate its 27-year anniversary of providing comedy entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley with a pair of shows on New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Garden Inn with double headliners Fritz Coleman and Don Friesen, two of J.R.’s most requested acts.
|
|
The Child & Family Center thanks everyone who helped stage a successful Adopt-a-Family program for families helped by the center this holiday season.
|
As we prepare to usher in a new year, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up efforts to help ensure the safety of all road users, while reducing the number of deadly crashes on the state’s roadways.
|
R.w. Meek, a Santa Clarita resident, has won a top award at the The Palm Beach Book Festival for his book "The Dream Collector" published by Historium Press.
|
The city of Santa Clarita wedding event, "The Big I Do" event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. This Valentine’s Day couples can enjoy a stress-free event that is planned by the experts at City Hall Ceremonies.
|
1873
- Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story
]
|
First of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
|
1852
- Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story
]
|
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is getting some help from the California Climate Action Corps in its ongoing efforts to combat the effects of climate change.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
|
College of the Canyons tamed L.A. Pierce College by a 65-40 final score on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, winning its second straight contest in a low scoring affair.
|
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (FTBMI) and California Institute of the Arts recently announced a first-of-its-kind scholarship to support students who have extensive knowledge of and passion for the Fernandeño Tataviam community.
|
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge in Orange County has preliminarily blocked California from enforcing key provisions of Senate Bill 2, a new law that places strict limits on where concealed-carry permit holders can take handguns. Hours after the decision, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an appeal.
|
Due to rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
|
Red Rock Canyon State Park will host their annual Bird Count promoting local birdwatching and community-science on Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Join local experts spotting rare and common birds in this regional birding hotspot.
|
1965
- Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story
]
|
1997
- Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story
]
|
Because of the urgent need for blood donors the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Dec. 28.
|
Impulse Music will offer its annual free lesson day on Saturday, Jan. 13. Guests can try out a new instrument or advance your skills without a big commitment in the new year. Every teacher at Impulse Music is a working professionals in the industry, suitable to teach for any level.
|
When customers visit the California Department of Motor Vehicles DMV website they find a customer-focused site with helpful information, streamlined online applications and pages tailored for specific audiences.
|
Kylee Sears, a member of The Master's University women's swim team, has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women's Swimmer of the Month, primarily based on her performance at the La Verne Winter Invitational in November.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.