Today in
S.C.V. History
December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Valencia Show Choir Entertains at SCV CalRTA Lunch
Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023
Valencia Show Choir

The Santa Clarita Valley Division 68 of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its December luncheon, featuring a performance by members of the Valencia High School choir led by Christine Tavares-Mocha.

The group met Dec. 12 at the Pico Canyon IHOP and held a raffle to support the Division 68 scholarship program for high school seniors.

CalRTA was established 95 years ago and the SCV chapter was founded in 1981 and has over 200 members.

The group’s next luncheon is in March.

For more information, contact Mimi Kern by email at m.mimikern@ca.rr.com or (661) 313-3312.

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Division 68 of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its December luncheon, featuring a performance by members of the Valencia High School choir led by Christine Tavares-Mocha.
Child & Family Center Hosts Successful Adopt-a-Family Program

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023
The Child & Family Center thanks everyone who helped stage a successful Adopt-a-Family program for families helped by the center this holiday season.
COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations

Friday, Dec 22, 2023
The College of the Canyons Foundation is reminding Santa Clarita Valley residents there is still time to make tax-deductible donations for 2023. There's still time to make a difference: Contribute your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to support COC students in realizing their aspirations and promoting innovative pathways toward a brighter future for generations to come.
Jan. 18: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation

Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023

Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
As 2023 is coming to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on what a big year it has been for the Foundation.
