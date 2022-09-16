Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp

The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022. Caltrans received a permit from the city of Los Angeles to begin repairs on the ramp and on Rinaldi Street. The ramp had been closed since April for motorist safety due to a sinkhole.

To repair the ramp, crews will conduct shoring work to replace a damaged metal drainage pipe with a new, 286-foot concrete reinforced pipe underneath the off-ramp. Additionally, Rinaldi Street will have the eastbound lane closed in front of the Reseda off-ramp to repair a connection to the city’s drain. Crews will also reconstruct embankments and landscaped areas, replace the irrigation system, and reconstruct the off-ramp. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2022.

Motorists are advised to use the Balboa Boulevard or Tampa Avenue off-ramps as an alternate route to reach their destinations. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

