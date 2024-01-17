CalTrans to Open Northridge Earthquake Exhibit

On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.

The Caltrans exhibit on the Northridge Earthquake Response and Recovery will be open for four weeks.

The informational exhibit will be open to the public. Among the items on display are photographs, historical documents and newspaper clippings.

Caltrans District 7 Headquarters

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

100 S. Main St., first floor lobby

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Any member of the public who would like to see the exhibit will be given a visitors badge when they check in at the front desk.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...