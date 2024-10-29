Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins

College of the Canyons women’s soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.

A couple of late goals from sophomore forward Victoria Martinez did the trick for the Cougars.

Canyons, currently 9-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in league, outshot the Monarchs by 41 shots with 21 of those on target.

Putting in work for LA Valley (at that point 3-9-2, 0-6-1) between the posts was Nina Diaz, keeping her team in the contest until Martinez’ first goal in the 81st minute. Diaz recorded 19 saves on the game.

Starting in net for the Cougars was sophomore goalkeeper Amanda Hurlimann, working for 45 minutes before sophomore Hayley Bench took over for the second half. Neither goalkeeper saw much action, preserving the shutout.

Only eight minutes after her first goal, Martinez put away her second of the game and (at that point) her ninth of the season, solidifying a 2-0 victory.

Martinez had four total shots on goal and eight other Cougars had a glance at net.

Canyons picked up an additional road win on Friday, Oct. 25, beating Glendale College 2-0. The Cougars will return to the home pitch to face Citrus College on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

