COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip

College of the Canyons Women’s Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.

Canyons (2-1) had previously defeated San Diego Miramar College 4-0 on Tuesday in the first game of the road trip.

COC sophomore Ashley Striegel added to her early-season goal total with another pair of scores, giving the Cougars an early 2-0 advantage over San Diego Mesa (1-2).

Striegel’s first score came in the fifth minute off a touch from freshman Bailey Williamson, who was credited with the assist.

In the 33rd minute it was Striegel again, this time taking an assist from Alexa Garcia before beating the Olympians’ goalkeeper.

Canyons freshman Hayley Bench (2-0) started in goal and recorded four saves on the way to her second straight win.

Sofia Soler’s goal in the 62nd minute gave Canyons a decisive 3-0 lead.

Williamson added to that total at 4-0 on her score in the 81st minute, with an assist going to Victoria Martinez.

The Cougars recorded 11 shots in the game and earned a pair of corner kicks.

Canyons vs. San Diego Miramar – Aug. 27, 2024

COC started its week on the road, but quickly found success in the form of a 4-0 win over San Diego Miramar to even up his record at 1-1.

Freshman Leyla Goodman put Canyons on the board in the 30th minute on an unassisted score. Moments later Williamson moved the score to 2-0 with Gigi Montiforte earning an assist on the play.

Striegel’s first goal of the season game in the 75th minute off an assist from Kiana Madera.

Two minutes later it was Amy Fimbres putting the ball away at 4-0 on an assist from Lexi Friedrich.

Hayley Bench picked up her first win of the season.

COC will next host Fullerton College at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 in the Cougars’ home opener. That game is being broadcast live to fans free of charge via the Cougars Sports Network.

