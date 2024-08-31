header image

2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
| Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Coc Womens soccer

College of the Canyons Women’s Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.

Canyons (2-1) had previously defeated San Diego Miramar College 4-0 on Tuesday in the first game of the road trip.

COC sophomore Ashley Striegel added to her early-season goal total with another pair of scores, giving the Cougars an early 2-0 advantage over San Diego Mesa (1-2).

Striegel’s first score came in the fifth minute off a touch from freshman Bailey Williamson, who was credited with the assist.

In the 33rd minute it was Striegel again, this time taking an assist from Alexa Garcia before beating the Olympians’ goalkeeper.

Canyons freshman Hayley Bench (2-0) started in goal and recorded four saves on the way to her second straight win.

Sofia Soler’s goal in the 62nd minute gave Canyons a decisive 3-0 lead.

Williamson added to that total at 4-0 on her score in the 81st minute, with an assist going to Victoria Martinez.

The Cougars recorded 11 shots in the game and earned a pair of corner kicks.

Canyons vs. San Diego Miramar – Aug. 27, 2024

COC started its week on the road, but quickly found success in the form of a 4-0 win over San Diego Miramar to even up his record at 1-1.

Freshman Leyla Goodman put Canyons on the board in the 30th minute on an unassisted score. Moments later Williamson moved the score to 2-0 with Gigi Montiforte earning an assist on the play.

Striegel’s first goal of the season game in the 75th minute off an assist from Kiana Madera.

Two minutes later it was Amy Fimbres putting the ball away at 4-0 on an assist from Lexi Friedrich.

Hayley Bench picked up her first win of the season.

COC will next host Fullerton College at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 in the Cougars’ home opener. That game is being broadcast live to fans free of charge via the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener

COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
FULL STORY...

Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors

Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
FULL STORY...

Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium

Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
College of the Canyons alum Jacob Lopez was on the mound at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, with the young left-hander, who also attended Saugus High School, drawing his first start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays.
FULL STORY...

SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
As August comes to a close and the school year starts for all student athletes in the Southern Section, I want to officially welcome everyone back as we begin the 2024-2025 school year. This school year will be significant for a variety of reasons
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is holding auditions in advance of its upcoming 25th anniversary season.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person last seen in Canyon Country.
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Wilk Bill Relieving Overcrowded Animal Shelters Headed to Governor’s Desk
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to expand access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly and is now headed to the governor for approval.
This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Residents of the city of Santa Clarita are asked to join the Santa Clarita Public Library's Food For Fines campaign this September.
Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolor artist Ray Hunter at its monthly meeting, Monday, Sept. 16 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers
SCV Water Receives Investment Policy Certification from CMTA
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Investment Policy Certification by the California Municipal Treasurers Association.
Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day
The city of Santa Clarita's Central Bark dog park for large breeds will be closed Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 for renovation.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Nancy Pollock Coulter, 80, the 2009 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, of a heart attack.
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
The United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California has announced that law enforcement arrested six defendants on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that a federal grand jury charged in a 46-count indictment alleging a Canyon Country couple facilitated a crime tourism group, then laundered millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
As fall is approaching, the city of Santa Clarita prepares for one of its popular annual events, the River Rally and Environmental Expo.
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair
Fostering Youth Independence students were well equipped to go back to school following the non-profit’s eighth annual Back to School Bash and Career Fair.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
In recognition of his leadership and work on behalf of animal welfare, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was pleased to be the recipient of the California Veterinary Medical Association’s inaugural Legislator of the Year award.
ARTree Looking for Sponsors for Student Art Show
ARTree Community Arts Center Santa Clarita, a local nonprofit is looking for sponsors for its All Ages Student Art Show at the SCAA Gallery, Nov. 9-10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a reception on Nov. 8.
Sept. 3: Death Café Coffee, Cake, Conversation
A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ, 27570 Whites Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
