COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs

College of the Canyons Women’s Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.

Canyons (14-4-2, 10-2-2 in conference) had previously played to a 1-1 draw vs. Santa Monica College on Nov. 8, with sophomore Victoria Martinez’ late goal keeping the unbeaten streak intact.

In COC’s matchup at Antelope Valley, Martinez was quick to find the Cougars first goal of the game in just the second minute of play. The score was her 12th goal of the season. Freshman Bailey Williamson was credited with her team-leading sixth assist of the season.

In the 22nd minute the Cougars doubled their lead when sophomore midfielder Felicia Marquez put away her sixth of the year.

AVC (afterward 8-8-3, 5-5-3) answered back in the 39th minute where Brianna Montes De Oca slipped one past COC goalkeeper Hayley Bench. Bench, however, only let the one shot by and worked for a second half shutout, finishing the game with four saves on AVC’s five shots.

The Cougars put AVC goalkeeper Melanie Ramos to work throughout the match as they stated 17 shots, landing 10 of them on frame. Ramos recorded eight total saves with the two goals against.

In the brackets updated Nov. 17, No. 13 Canyons will next play either San Diego Miramar (10-5-3) or No. 20 Bakersfield College (7-10-4) in Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs on Wednesday, Nov. 20. For the latest details on the game location and time visit COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

