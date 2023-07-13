CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive

California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.

Through Monday, July 31, California Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student’s life by dropping off new school supplies at any branch location in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available [here]. All supplies will be distributed to students at a special community event at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Valencia branch of California Credit Union at River Oaks Shopping Center is located at 24343 Magic Mountain Pkwy. The phone number is (800) 334-8788.

“We’re asking our community to join with us in helping every student start the school year ready to learn and thrive. Many families in our community are challenged to provide essential school supplies, and together we can make a difference in a child’s life and academic success,” said Steve O’Connell, California Credit Union CEO . “All supplies brought to our branches will be given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed.”

School supplies needed include:

– Backpacks – Notebooks – Pens, pencils, markers, and crayons – Binders/folders – Paper/graph paper – Rulers, erasers, glue sticks, etc.

Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase school supplies for students in need [here]. Additional information about the school supply drive can be found [here].

NBC4 / KNBC and Telemundo 52 / KVEA’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive helps students and teachers get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. Between July 10 and July 31, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund a local classroom project via the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. All funds raised via DonorsChoose will go directly towards the resources that students and classrooms need in Southern California. To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

