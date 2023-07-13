header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
| Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
Education

California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.

Through Monday, July 31, California Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student’s life by dropping off new school supplies at any branch location in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available [here]. All supplies will be distributed to students at a special community event at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Valencia branch of California Credit Union at River Oaks Shopping Center is located at  24343 Magic Mountain Pkwy.  The phone number is (800) 334-8788.

“We’re asking our community to join with us in helping every student start the school year ready to learn and thrive. Many families in our community are challenged to provide essential school supplies, and together we can make a difference in a child’s life and academic success,” said Steve O’Connell, California Credit Union CEO . “All supplies brought to our branches will be given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed.”

School supplies needed include:

 – Backpacks  – Notebooks
 – Pens, pencils, markers, and crayons  – Binders/folders
 – Paper/graph paper  – Rulers, erasers, glue sticks, etc.

Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase school supplies for students in need [here]. Additional information about the school supply drive can be found [here].

NBC4 / KNBC and Telemundo 52 / KVEA’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive helps students and teachers get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. Between July 10 and July 31, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund a local classroom project via the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. All funds raised via DonorsChoose will go directly towards the resources that students and classrooms need in Southern California. To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-13-2023 CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
07-13-2023 SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
07-12-2023 July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
07-12-2023 July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
07-11-2023 July 15: Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market, Craft Show
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
At a special meeting on July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
The Aerospace & Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.
July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
California Approves Revised Math Framework as a Step Forward for Equity and Excellence
The California State Board of Education today approved the 2023 Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools, instructional guidance for educators that affirms California’s commitment to ensuring equity and excellence in math learning for all students.
California Approves Revised Math Framework as a Step Forward for Equity and Excellence
Blood Donors Needed in July to Prevent a Blood Shortage
The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend, blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
Blood Donors Needed in July to Prevent a Blood Shortage
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12
the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12
Aug 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host Summer Luau Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the public to their Summer Luau dance with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman. 
Aug 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host Summer Luau Dance
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
Early bird ticket prices for the 2023 Economic Outlook is about to end, be sure to purchase by July 14 before prices go up. 
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
After a record-breaking winter snowpack and precipitation, SCV Water has deactivated its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance.
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
There's still a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to put life-saving bleed control trauma kits in California classrooms unanimously passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 11.
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsley Canyon.
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
SCV SELPA Seeks to Assist Children with Special Needs
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
SCV SELPA Seeks to Assist Children with Special Needs
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers to Open Due to Excessive Heat
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16.
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers to Open Due to Excessive Heat
July 15: Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market, Craft Show
The Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market and Craft Show will be open Saturdays now through Sept. 23. The market will be held next to Central Park in the Bouquet Canyon Church parking lot, 27000 Bouquet Canyon road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
July 15: Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market, Craft Show
July 14: SCAA Exhibit ‘2 Artsy Chicks’ Opens at Sixth Street Gallery
The new Santa Clarita Artists Association exhibit, “2 Artsy Chicks,” a two-woman art show featuring Patty Haft and Lynda Frautnick, will open on Friday, July 14 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery.
July 14: SCAA Exhibit ‘2 Artsy Chicks’ Opens at Sixth Street Gallery
MHF Fundraiser ‘Cheers for Charity’ Volunteers Sought
Volunteer help is needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer fundraiser "Cheers for Charity."
MHF Fundraiser ‘Cheers for Charity’ Volunteers Sought
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Joni Wagg Allen. She is an 81 year-old female white who was last seen on July 6, at 5 a.m., on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: