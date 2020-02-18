[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV — a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.

The program, created in partnership with College of the Canyons, will take place one Friday a month from April to October 2020, highlighting business strategy, financial planning and leadership training.

“As part of building community, our new FocusSCV leadership program for Santa Clarita Valley professionals will help focus our efforts on building and supporting a new generation of leaders in Santa Clarita,” said Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the Board of Directors. “FocusSCV will give participants the opportunity to take an in depth look at our Valley’s economic outlook, participate and learn more about business advocacy, and participate in mentorship opportunities with the Valleys leading professionals.”

Potential participants will need to complete a questionnaire as well as the StrengthsFinder assessment on leadership style. This information is critical for deciding whom the appropriate mentor for the mentorship component of this program and will assist the committee in determining eligibility. The goal is to obtain a wide variety of participants from different backgrounds, industries and skillsets.

The program will commence on Friday, April 10 and continue through October 9, with participants meeting once a month from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. The qualifying participants will be chosen by a panel of business leaders and educators from College of the Canyons. The fee for FocusSCV participants is $2,000, which includes a personality profile assessment, all classes, networking mixers, and a graduation dinner.

“The Chamber has been working diligently with representatives from College of the Canyons to fine-tune FocusSCV into being the premier leadership course for our Valley’s professionals,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner for Evolve Business Strategies which manages the Chamber. “The program will give our participants a different perspective into the Santa Clarita Valley and provide invaluable information for them to be able to take on their next leadership role.”

In addition, the SCV Chamber has partnered with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) to help identify and partner senior-level business executives as mentors with FocusSCV participants.

“We’re excited about working in partnership with the SCV Chamber to create mentorship opportunities for current and future leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the SCVEDC. “This is the type of program which will help prepare a new generation of leaders for our community.”

Sponsorships are also available for any businesses that would like to be part of this exciting leadership training program. Email hello@scvchamber.com for details.

The application process is open from February 12 to March 11. For full course details and to apply online, please visit Chamber website at www.SCVChamber.com and complete the questionnaire.

ABOUT THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
