Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center

Chancellor’s Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.

The evening began with cocktails and music in the Library. Guests then moved into the TLC for dinner catered by Wolf Creek with a menu created by COC Culinary Arts graduate Evelyn Contreras.

Dr. Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country Campus, opened the program with highlights of the campus, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Foundation Board Chair Tamara Gurney thanked everyone for their dedication to the Foundation and the College, and board member Jill Mellady, who also chairs the Chancellor’s Circle Committee and Marketing committees, shared how Chancellor’s Circle Memberships benefit students.

The evening’s theme was “Spring Forward to What’s Ahead,” and College Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook touched on the college’s recent accomplishments, and its plans to enhance services to students and continue fostering community partnerships.

“Our theme tonight illustrates the spirit that has guided us through the last three years: staying focused on what’s important, caring about our people, our students, and the community, and finding a way around barriers and obstacles so we could get where we are today,” Dr. Van Hook said. “That belief in possibilities we could not yet see, along with determination, resilience, stick-to-it-iveness, and can-do attitude are characteristics for which College of the Canyons is known. They fuel a mindset of belief that enables us to move forward and reach our goals and remain undaunted in the face of challenges.”

COC student Ciara Asberry, who is also an employee at the Multicultural/Intercultural Center, shared what a difference college clubs and programs made for her. She credited the Black Student Alliance and Ujima Scholars program, along with the Institutional Effectiveness and Inclusive Excellence and Equity Minded Practitioners committees, as well as the Continuing Business Program Scholarship and Basic Needs Center (BaNC) with being critical to her success as a student. “If it wasn’t for all of the folks in these groups who I am so indebted to I would not be standing here in front of you today, being the first in my family with a college degree and on the way to getting more,” she said.

Choral Singers from the School of Visual and Performing Arts entered the TLC. They performed four beautiful a cappella numbers at the direction of Music Professor Lori Marie Rios.

Jill Mellady closed the evening speaking about the newest fund at the Foundation, the Roger Van Hook Raising the BAR (Believe, Achieve, Receive) Student Success Fund, which was created to help students meet their needs not covered by traditional scholarships.

